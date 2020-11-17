 

Tecan to present at upcoming Investor Conferences

Männedorf, Switzerland, November 17, 2020 – The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced that it will present at the following virtual investor conferences in the coming weeks:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, London, UK
Date: 18 November 2020, 11:45 am GMT (12:45 pm CET)
Presenter: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO, Tecan
Webcast live under the "Investor Relations" tab of Tecan's website www.tecan.com  
A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation and will remain available for 90 days.

CS Swiss EQ Mid Cap Conference, Zurich, Switzerland
 Date: 20 November 2020, 08:30 am CET
Presenter: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO, Tecan
Not webcasted

Kepler Cheuvreux Digital Diagnostics Day, Switzerland
Date: 24 November 2020, 11:15 am CET
Presenter: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO, Tecan
Not webcasted

Berenberg European Conference 2020, Pennyhill Park, UK
 Date: 2 and 3 December 2020
Presentation: 3 December 2020, 1:00 pm GMT (2:00 pm CET)
Presenter: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO, Tecan
Not webcasted

About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automation solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2019, Tecan generated sales of CHF 637 million (USD 643 million; EUR 574 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).
           

For further information:

Tecan Group
Martin Braendle
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
investor@tecan.com
www.tecan.com

