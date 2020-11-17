 

Hill International to Present at Investor Conferences in November

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) ("Hill" or the "Company"), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that CEO Raouf Ghali and CFO Todd Weintraub are scheduled to present at the following investor conferences during the month of November:

Event: Benchmark 9th Annual Virtual Discovery One-on-One Conference
Date: November 18, 2020
Format: 1x1 meetings

Event: Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference 2020
Date: November 19, 2020
Format: 1x1 meetings and Company Presentation at 1:45 pm ET
Presentation: The presentation will be webcast and available via the “Investor Relations” section of Hill’s website at www.hillintl.com.

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations and any statements regarding our expectations for the timing of our work on projects are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the effects of any continued spread of the COVID-19 virus or effects of decreased oil and gas prices. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.   The Equity Group Inc.
     
Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C   Devin Sullivan
Senior Vice President Hill International, Inc   Senior Vice President
One Commerce Square   (212) 836-9608
2005 Market Street, 17th Floor   dsullivan@equityny.com
Philadelphia, PA 19103    
(215) 309-7707   Lena Cati
elizabethzipf@hillintl.com   Vice President
    (212) 836-9611
    lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer

