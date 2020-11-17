 

UFP Technologies, Inc. to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 18, 2020

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market, today announced Jeff Bailly, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Ron Lataille, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 18, 2020. The Company’s presentation will be webcast and is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CST on November 18th. Management will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. Investors interested in participating in the virtual conference or scheduling a meeting with the Company may reach out to Jeff Elliott with Three Part Advisors, LLC at 972-423-7070.

The presentation can be accessed through the Southwest IDEAS conference portal for registered participants, in the investor relations section of the Company's website: www.ufpt.com and on the IDEAS conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences
The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago, and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769-2373 or lWesley@threepa.com.

About UFP Technologies, Inc.
UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market. Utilizing highly specialized foams, films, and plastics, UFP converts raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding, and fabricating techniques. The Company is diversified by also providing highly engineered solutions to customers in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets.

Contacts:
 Ron Lataille, CFO, UFP Technologies, Inc., tel. 978-234-0926
Jeff Elliott, Three Part Advisors, LLC, tel. 972-423-7070

 


