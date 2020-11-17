 

Stryker to participate in the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will participate in the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Preston Wells, Vice President, Investor Relations and Spencer Stiles, Group President, Orthopaedics and Spine, will represent the Company in a presentation scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast and replay of the Company's presentation will be available on Stryker's website at www.stryker.com. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Preston Wells, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or preston.wells@stryker.com 

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com


