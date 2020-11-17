Leasinvest Real Estate SCA Note of the manager on Q3 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 17.11.2020, 17:40 | 41 | 0 |
Leasinvest Real Estate SCA Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
For Q3 2020 we recorded the following key data:
- The EPRA earnings decreased from € 31.5 million end September 2019 to € 28.7 million (€ 5.31 per share vs € 4.84 per share)
- The debt ratio dropped from 58.07% on 30/06/2020 to 56.54%
- The occupancy rate increased to 92.01% versus 90.46% on 31/12/2019
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0