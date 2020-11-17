NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase Global Fashion Group S.A.: LAUNCHES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE TARGETING GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 120 MILLION 17-Nov-2020 / 17:48 CET/CEST

GLOBAL FASHION GROUP LAUNCHES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE TARGETING GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 120 MILLION

Luxembourg, November 17, 2020 - Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG" or the "Company", ISIN: LU2010095458, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: GFG) launches a capital increase against cash contributions.

Today, the management board of GFG, with approval of the supervisory board, resolved to pursue an increase of the share capital with exclusion of subscription rights through the issuance of new common shares in dematerialized form, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.01, against cash contributions, targeting total gross proceeds of approximately EUR 120 million (the "Capital Increase"). The number of newly issued shares and the placement price per new share will be determined on the basis of an accelerated bookbuilding. The new shares will carry full dividend rights for the financial year 2020.

The share placement will be launched with immediate effect, and the new shares will be solely offered to institutional investors.

The new shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market (regulierter Markt) without a prospectus and are expected to be included in the existing quotation for the Company's shares in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on or around November 18, 2020. Delivery of the new shares to investors is expected to occur on November 20, 2020.