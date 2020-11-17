 

Papa John’s New Atlanta Headquarters Headed to Three Ballpark Center in The Battery Atlanta

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) today announced their new headquarters in Atlanta will be in Three Ballpark Center at The Battery Atlanta. The 60,000 square foot modern space will be designed to drive continued menu innovation and optimized integration across marketing, communications, customer experience, operations, HR, diversity, equity and inclusion, communications, financial planning and analysis, investor relations and development functions.

Papa John's Atlanta Headquarters rendering (Photo: Business Wire)

Papa John’s expects to add 200 jobs in Atlanta and continue to expand positions in both Atlanta and Louisville over the next few years. The company’s IT, supply chain, accounting and legal teams will remain in the Louisville, KY offices. Papa John’s also maintains an international headquarters office outside of London, UK.

"Our new Atlanta headquarters is the outcome of a process we began in late 2019 as an investment in our long-term growth and delivers on our purpose, values, and strategic business priorities,” said Rob Lynch, President & CEO of Papa John's. “We're excited to expand in Atlanta – a vibrant city that’s home to several QSR brands and provides incredible access to a deep, diverse talent pool."

This marks the third corporate headquarters to be located within The Battery Atlanta, following the Comcast regional headquarters and the thyssenkrupp North American headquarters.

“We are thrilled to welcome Papa John’s to The Battery Atlanta where they will literally be at the intersection of the hottest office location in Metro Atlanta,” said Mike Plant, President and CEO of Braves Development Company. “We are honored they chose Three Ballpark Center to house their new global headquarters and we look forward to a long partnership with their leadership team and employees.”

“We are excited to welcome another premier global brand to Cobb County and the state of Georgia,” said Cobb Chamber president and CEO Sharon Mason. “The investment and high-quality jobs that Papa John’s is bringing will add incredible opportunities for our county and state. We look forward to supporting their continued success in the top state for business and workforce.”

“Papa John’s chose Metro Atlanta for their new headquarters due to the energetic and diverse community, world-class innovation, deep talent pool and accessibility through the world-class airport. We’re thrilled to open this office and look forward to growing our existing teams and embracing the local community,” said Marvin Boakye, Chief People & Diversity Officer at Papa John's.

