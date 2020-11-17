Schneider Named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, is included in the 2020 Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation list by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women in Trucking Association (WIT). The magazine created the award to support the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry.

“Schneider is a forward-thinking company, and ensuring women feel supported in their career is important,” said Angela Fish, senior vice president of human resources. “We prioritize providing opportunities for ongoing advancement and professional growth, ensuring women have the necessary support to excel both at work and home. Being recognized for our efforts is an honor.”