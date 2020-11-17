 

Schneider Named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 17:55  |  64   |   |   

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, is included in the 2020 Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation list by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women in Trucking Association (WIT). The magazine created the award to support the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry.

“Schneider is a forward-thinking company, and ensuring women feel supported in their career is important,” said Angela Fish, senior vice president of human resources. “We prioritize providing opportunities for ongoing advancement and professional growth, ensuring women have the necessary support to excel both at work and home. Being recognized for our efforts is an honor.”

More than 13,000 votes were cast to identify this year’s honorees, with companies assessed on elements such as:

  • Cultures that foster gender diversity.
  • Career advancement opportunities.
  • Professional development opportunities.
  • Competitive compensation and benefits.

Schneider was honored at the virtual WIT Accelerate! Conference and Expo on November 12-13. In addition to being recognized by WIT, Forbes named Schneider a Best Employer for Women, and senior leader Erin Van Zeeland was a recipient of the Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Those interested in working for a company that respects, celebrates and values the importance of women can visit SchneiderJobs.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $5 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

Schneider National Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schneider Named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, is included in the 2020 Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation list by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women in Trucking …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Schneider Honors Veterans, Celebrates Top 10 Military Friendly Employer Ranking
09.11.20
Schneider FreightPower Maximizes Carriers’ Profitability and Efficiency with Easy Access to Reliable, Negotiation-Free Freight
02.11.20
Schneider National, Inc. Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Virtual Conferences
29.10.20
Schneider National, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and a Special Dividend
28.10.20
Schneider Launches Reimagined Website to Enhance Digital Experience for Shippers, Carriers
28.10.20
Schneider National, Inc. Appoints Jyoti Chopra to its Board of Directors
27.10.20
Schneider National, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
23.10.20
Schneider Receives 12th U.S. Ride of Pride Truck and Selects U.S. Marine Corps Veteran as Its Captain