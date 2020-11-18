 

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC BY REGENT BIDCO LIMITED (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation) AND ASSOCIATED SEPARATION OF RSA'S SCANDINAVIAN BUSINESS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 08:01  |  87   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION RELATING TO TRYG A/S.

The boards of Regent Bidco Limited ("Bidco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation ("Intact"), Tryg A/S ("Tryg"), and RSA Insurance Group plc ("RSA"), are pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer to be made by Bidco for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of RSA (the "Acquisition"), and the associated separation of RSA's Scandinavian business following completion.

Pursuant to the transaction, Intact will acquire RSA's Canadian, UK and International operations. Tryg will acquire RSA’s Swedish and Norwegian Businesses, and Intact and Tryg will co-own RSA's Danish Business on a 50/50 economic basis.

Highlights of the Acquisition

  • The cash consideration (which excludes RSA's interim dividend) under the terms of the Acquisition values the entire issued and to be issued share capital of RSA at approximately £7.2bn on a fully diluted basis.
  • The total consideration comprises of £4.2bn to be contributed by Tryg, and £3.0bn to be contributed by Intact.
  • The Acquisition represents a unique opportunity for Tryg to acquire a high quality non-life insurance business, becoming the largest P&C insurance company in Scandinavia.
  • Synergies are expected to reach DKK 900m (pre-tax) in 2024, driven by Tryg’s proven experience and integration expertise.
  • Deliver value for shareholders with expected ~7% ROI and high teens EPS accretion by 2023.
  • Significant long-term potential to increase the ordinary dividend.
  • Tryg intends to launch a Rights Issue for an aggregate amount of approximately DKK 37bn (the "Rights Issue"). The Rights Issue will be fully underwritten by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") and Danske Bank A/S ("Danske Bank").
  • As part of the capital raise, TryghedsGruppen has provided an irrevocable undertaking to commit ~DKK 6bn, with the aim to increase to ~DKK 9bn following additional asset sales, and subscribe for further new shares in rights issue (in addition to above) on cash neutral basis. TryghedsGruppen’s shareholding is expected to stand at ~45% at closing (based on the current Tryg share price), increasing to >50% over the medium-term.
  • The Acquisition is currently expected to complete during the second quarter of 2021, subject to receipt of the relevant approvals or clearances from the RSA shareholders, the Tryg shareholders and the relevant regulatory, antitrust authorities, the completion of the Tryg Rights Issue and the satisfaction or (where capable of waiver) the waiver of the other conditions.

All related material can be downloaded on https://tryg.com/en/potential-cash-offer-rsa-insurance-group-plc shortly after the time of release.

Seite 1 von 5
Tryg Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC BY REGENT BIDCO LIMITED (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation) AND ASSOCIATED SEPARATION OF RSA'S SCANDINAVIAN BUSINESS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Offers Management and Clinical Trials Update
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
QuestCap Announces Planned Name Change to Medi-Volve Along With Transition to Single Purpose ...
Trinity Biotech Announces Results for Q3, 2020
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:06 Uhr
Tryg A/S hosts a conference call on November 18 at 10: 00 CET
10.11.20
Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend
09.11.20
Tryg announces a Q1-Q3 2020 dividend of DKK 5.25 per share
05.11.20
RSA Insurance Group Plc (“RSA”) further Statement Regarding Proposal