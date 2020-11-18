 

IuteCredit to conduct European investor meetings - Tap issue subject to market conditions

IuteCredit to conduct European investor meetings
Tallinn, Estonia, 18 November 2020. IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group, mandated KNG Securities LLP (UK), GOTTEX Brokers SA (Switzerland), Signet Bank AS (Latvia), Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG (Germany) and Adamant Capital Partners (Bulgaria) to arrange a series of European fixed-income virtual investor meetings in connection with a potential tap issue of its Senior Secured Corporate Bonds 2019/2023 (ISIN: XS2033386603) listed in the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

A EUR bond tap offering may follow shortly, subject to market conditions. Net proceeds from said tap will be used to partially refinance existing debt incurred with marketplace lending platforms.

The initial first-time corporate bonds and currently outstanding EUR 40 million with an annual interest rate of 13% were successfully listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 7 August 2019 and upgraded to the Regulated Market on 22 September 2020.

Tarmo Sild, CEO of IuteCredit, commented: "The sustainability of our business model has successfully been proven throughout this difficult year and finally put us on back pre-Covid levels. We look forward to the upcoming discussions with international investors to further expand our business activities as there is solid and sustainable growth potential in our core as well as new markets looming large."

Contact:

IuteCredit
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Email: kristel.kurvits@iutecredit.com
Phone: +372 55 88 77 0

Evelin Kanter, Group Chief Legal Officer (CLO)
Email: evelin.kanter@iutecredit.com
Phone: +372 50 52 72 9

Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)
Sven Pauly, Consultant
Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com
Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0

About IuteCredit:

IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.

IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.

The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers' expectations.

www.iutecredit.com


