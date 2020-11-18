DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel Baader Bank appoints Dietmar von Blücher as General Manager (Generalbevollmächtigter) 18.11.2020 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Unterschleissheim, 18/11/2020: The Baader Bank management team will be strengthened from 1 January 2021 as the bank appoints Dietmar von Blücher as its General Manager (Generalbevollmächtigter). In doing so, Baader Bank is initiating the succession process for the CFO position in the medium term.

Mr von Blücher will help to organise Baader Bank in his role as General Manager from the start of next year. Following approval by the banking supervisory authority, Mr von Blücher will replace Dieter Brichmann as CFO and as a member of the Board of Directors.

By appointing Mr von Blücher, Baader Bank is ensuring a smooth transition into the CFO succession process. Dieter Brichmann is retiring from the position after more than 20 years of distinguished service on Baader Bank's Board of Directors.

"In Dietmar von Blücher, Baader Bank has secured the services of an outstanding industry expert and a proven financial specialist. In particular, in his role on the board of comdirect bank AG in Quickborn, Germany, he very successfully advanced their digitalisation and automation in the financial sectors", says Dr Horst Schiessl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Baader Bank.

Baader Bank is the bank for the capital market. It allows its clients to access international capital markets and to invest in financial products in an effective, efficient and secure manner. The bank uses the latest innovations in the banking industry for products, processes and technology to generate added value for its clients. As a family-run, full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich with around 400 employees, it is active in the business lines of Market Making, Capital Markets, Multi Asset Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research.

