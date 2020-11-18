 

Accenture Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Data & Analytics Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group Data & Analytics (D&A) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020. Accenture received one of the highest overall Market Impact ranking, which focuses on market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered. This is the second consecutive year that Accenture has been named a Leader in this report.

The report states that Leaders “are at the forefront of innovation and driving change with thought leadership, partnerships, and internal investments in emerging areas such as AI-scaling, intelligent data management, data landscape modernization, democratization and data literacy.” The report notes that Accenture offers “comprehensive D&A and AI services offerings” and the company’s “proprietary D&A solutions focus on bringing together end-to-end in-house capabilities along with vertical-specific nuances.”

“Data is the new capital — it’s an essential asset for business success,” said Shail Jain, global lead for Data and Applied Intelligence at Accenture. “Everest Group’s recognition of Accenture as a Leader in this report, once again, is validation of the strength of our knowledge and services that help clients become data-driven organizations, using actionable insights to lift performance, resilience and competitive advantage.”

“Our approach to data and analytics helps drive increased value and business differentiation for our clients,” said Jinsook Han, Growth & Strategy lead, Accenture Applied Intelligence. “By bringing together top-skilled talent, architecting leading solutions customized for each client, leveraging cloud and partnering strategically, we’ve been able to guide organizations to maximize the value from their data and analytics investments and build a strong enterprise-wide data foundation using cloud and AI.”

“Accenture’s strong talent pool, domain and vertical expertise, and comprehensive portfolio of proprietary products and solutions reinforce its robust end-to-end D&A capabilities,” said Vishal Gupta, practice director, Everest Group. “The company’s extensive investments in innovation, R&D, and thought leadership in the key areas of data, analytics, AI, and automation position it as a front-runner in this space.”

The Everest Group Data & Analytics Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020 assesses 28 vendors and the scope of this research includes services across D&A value chain – strategy and consulting, data management, data governance, security, and privacy, business intelligence, and analytics and insights.

A custom version of the report, “PEAK Matrix for Data & Analytics Services 2020,” is available here.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Copyright 2020 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture, and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

