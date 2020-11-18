 

Stifel Names Veteran Fire & Security Industry Executive Dean Seavers as Senior Advisor

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced an agreement with Dean Seavers, former U.S. President and Executive Director of National Grid, to serve as a senior advisor. He will work with Stifel professionals across industry verticals, with a primary focus on Business and Utility Services.

Most recently, Mr. Seavers was President and Executive Director of National Grid, where he led a business transformation focused on financial performance, safety, and employee engagement. He previously was Co-Founder and CEO of Red Hawk Fire & Security, now part of ADT Security Services. Under his leadership, Red Hawk grew to become the second-largest independent fire and security platform in the U.S., providing fire and integrated security solutions to large and mid-sized commercial customers.

Mr. Seavers’ previous two decades of experience also includes leadership roles at General Electric, United Technologies, and Tyco. He currently serves on the board of directors at PG&E and Albemarle.

“Dean brings to Stifel extensive corporate and industry experience, with a track record of successfully transforming businesses into industry leaders,” said Brad Raymond, Global Head of Investment Banking at Stifel. “At Stifel, we are committed to helping corporate management teams improve their competitive positions and create sustainable business models, and Dean’s advice will be invaluable to our clients. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

Stifel continues to strengthen its Business Services offerings and has nearly doubled the number of Managing Directors in the space over the last year.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Media Contacts
Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447
shapiron@stifel.com

Jeff Preis, (212) 271-3749
preisj@stifel.com


