 

Upwork Releases Top 15 Most In-Demand Skills for Independent Web, Mobile, and Software Developers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace, today announced the 15 most in-demand technical skills on Upwork. The demand for talent with programming and development expertise demonstrates the expanding way that businesses and independent professionals work together on essential, technical projects.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005191/en/

In light of COVID-19’s impact on the economy, many organizations are navigating new business demands and, as a result, they are experiencing difficulty finding and retaining talent with the technical skills required to keep up with the pace of digital transformation. A recent survey found that 51% of hiring managers plan to engage independent web, mobile, and software developers this year and nearly half (49%) cite needing access to skills and expertise as their reason why. Upwork’s top 15 most in-demand skills reveal the essential role skilled professionals are playing in filling tech talent gaps and solving businesses' most pressing needs.

“Technology is evolving rapidly and companies must adapt to stay ahead,” said Mike Paylor, Upwork’s VP of Engineering & Product. “This means building a virtual talent bench that can contribute diverse skills and deep knowledge to solving highly technical problems. In order to overcome talent scarcity issues, hiring managers are rethinking how they resource talent and this data indicates more leaders are turning to Upwork to connect with skilled professionals. From JavaScript, to Python and HTML, these highly sought after skills also show there is opportunity for independent talent to grow their businesses and build valuable relationships with high-quality clients from around the world.”

Upwork’s top 15 most in-demand tech skills (based on gross services volume):

  1. JavaScript
  2. CSS
  3. HTML
  4. Website Development
  5. PHP
  6. API Development
  7. WordPress
  8. HTML5
  9. Web Design
  10. Python
  11. Web Application
  12. API Integration
  13. jQuery
  14. MySQL
  15. React

The data was sourced from the Upwork database and is based on gross services volume from April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020. Each skill had a minimum of 500 projects during the period.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace, connecting millions of businesses with independent talent around the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2 billion on Upwork in 2019 across more than 8,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Upwork Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Upwork Releases Top 15 Most In-Demand Skills for Independent Web, Mobile, and Software Developers Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace, today announced the 15 most in-demand technical skills on Upwork. The demand for talent with programming and development expertise demonstrates the expanding way that businesses and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Lenovo Delivers Breakthrough HPC and AI Solutions to Help Customers Build a Smarter Way Forward
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Pfizer, Inc.’s (PFE) Directors and Officers for ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Upwork Welcomes New Chief Product & Experience Officer, Sam Bright
12.11.20
Upwork To Present at the Needham Virtual Internet Services Conference
12.11.20
Upwork Appoints Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri to Board of Directors
10.11.20
Upwork Joins Forces with Zoom to Provide Best-in-Class Video Calling in the World’s Largest Work Marketplace
09.11.20
Upwork to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
04.11.20
Upwork Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
29.10.20
Upwork Report Finds Up to 23 Million Americans Plan to Relocate Amid Rising Remote Work Trends
27.10.20
Upwork Launches Project Catalog, A New Way for Businesses and Independent Talent to Instantly Work Together
20.10.20
Citrix and Upwork Expand Collaboration to Power the New World of Work
20.10.20
Citrix and Upwork Expand Collaboration to Power the New World of Work

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.08.20
9
Weltgrößter Marktplatz für Freelancer: Upwork Aktie