Upwork Releases Top 15 Most In-Demand Skills for Independent Web, Mobile, and Software Developers

Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace, today announced the 15 most in-demand technical skills on Upwork. The demand for talent with programming and development expertise demonstrates the expanding way that businesses and independent professionals work together on essential, technical projects.

In light of COVID-19’s impact on the economy, many organizations are navigating new business demands and, as a result, they are experiencing difficulty finding and retaining talent with the technical skills required to keep up with the pace of digital transformation. A recent survey found that 51% of hiring managers plan to engage independent web, mobile, and software developers this year and nearly half (49%) cite needing access to skills and expertise as their reason why. Upwork’s top 15 most in-demand skills reveal the essential role skilled professionals are playing in filling tech talent gaps and solving businesses' most pressing needs.

“Technology is evolving rapidly and companies must adapt to stay ahead,” said Mike Paylor, Upwork’s VP of Engineering & Product. “This means building a virtual talent bench that can contribute diverse skills and deep knowledge to solving highly technical problems. In order to overcome talent scarcity issues, hiring managers are rethinking how they resource talent and this data indicates more leaders are turning to Upwork to connect with skilled professionals. From JavaScript, to Python and HTML, these highly sought after skills also show there is opportunity for independent talent to grow their businesses and build valuable relationships with high-quality clients from around the world.”

Upwork’s top 15 most in-demand tech skills (based on gross services volume):

The data was sourced from the Upwork database and is based on gross services volume from April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020. Each skill had a minimum of 500 projects during the period.

