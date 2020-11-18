Omeros Submits its Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Narsoplimab in HSCT-TMA
Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) announced that it has completed the rolling submission of its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for narsoplimab for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA). Narsoplimab targets mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2), the effector enzyme of the lectin pathway of complement, and has received breakthrough therapy designation and orphan drug designation from FDA for HSCT-TMA.
This final portion of the rolling BLA submission, comprised of the BLA’s clinical sections, follows the previously submitted chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) and nonclinical sections, which are under review by FDA. The clinical sections are based on previously reported results of the pivotal trial of narsoplimab in HSCT-TMA in which the drug met its primary endpoint and demonstrated similarly strong response across its secondary endpoints.
Omeros has requested priority review for the BLA, and applicable regulations provide FDA up to 60 days to determine the filing and review designation for the application.
About Omeros Corporation
Omeros is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system and immune-related diseases, including cancers. Its commercial product OMIDRIA (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1%/0.3% continues to gain market share in cataract surgery. Omeros’ lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a rolling biologics license application under review by FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and COVID-19. Omeros’ MASP-3 inhibitor OMS906, which targets the complement system’s alternative pathway, recently entered the clinic, and the company’s PDE7 inhibitor OMS527 has successfully completed its Phase 1 trial. Omeros’ pipeline holds a diverse group of preclinical programs including a novel antibody-generating technology and a proprietary GPCR platform through which it controls 54 new GPCR drug targets and their corresponding compounds. One of these novel targets, GPR174, modulates a new cancer immunity axis recently discovered by Omeros, and the company is advancing small-molecule GPR174 inhibitors. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit www.omeros.com.
0 Kommentare