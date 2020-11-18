 

NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q3 2020 and announces share-based incentive program and share buy-back program

Company announcement no. 43 - 20
 18 November 2020

NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q3 2020 and announces share-based incentive program and share buy-back program

NTG publishes interim report for Q3 2020

The NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) interim report for Q3 2020 is enclosed.

In connection with publication of the results for Q3 2020, a conference call will be hosted on 19 November 2020 at 10:00 AM CET. The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via the Company’s website; investor.ntg.com.

NTG launches new share-based incentive programs

The Board of Directors of NTG has decided to introduce share-based incentive schemes in the form of share purchase options or warrants to key employees of NTG and its subsidiaries excluding members of the executive management. The purpose of the incentive-schemes is to attract, retain, and incentivise key employees.

The share purchase options and warrants will be granted based on an individual assessment of the respective employees’ contribution to the overall performance of NTG and certain quantitative and qualitative key performance indicators.

Grants under the new share-based incentive programs will be made in the period until 31 December 2021.

Share purchase option program:

  • Recipients of a share purchase option will be granted the right to purchase one share with a nominal value of DKK 20 for a consideration equivalent to the closing price on the trading day prior to the grant date (the exercise price).
  • The total number of share purchase options granted under the program will not exceed 550,000.
  • Share purchase options will be granted with a vesting period of three years or more.

Warrant program:

  • Warrants will be issued pursuant to the authorization to the Board of Directors in Article 4i of the Articles of Association. This authorization allows for the issue of warrants for the subscription of a total nominal sum of up to DKK 300,000,000.
  • Recipients of a warrant will be granted the right to subscribe to one share with a nominal value of DKK 20 at a subscription price (strike price) equal to or higher than the volume weighted average price for the last fifteen trading days preceding the grant date.
  • Warrants will be granted with a vesting period of three to ten years.
  • The total number of warrants granted under the program will not exceed 700,000.

Issue of warrants

