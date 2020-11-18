 

ADT Mobile Safety Powers Lyft’s New Emergency Help Feature in Nationwide Rollout

ADT’s mobile safety solution now helps protect and provide peace of mind to Lyft’s riders and drivers

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT (NYSE: ADT) and Lyft are helping to protect more people with the national introduction of Emergency Help, a new Lyft safety feature powered by ADT that discreetly connects Lyft riders and drivers to an ADT monitoring professional in the event they feel uncomfortable or need emergency response. The nationwide availability follows a successful multi-city pilot program and is now available to Lyft’s riders and drivers.

Lyft’s Emergency Help feature is supported by ADT’s mobile safety platform, Safe by ADT, and is fully integrated into the Lyft app. It provides riders and drivers with peace of mind and access to 24/7 professional monitoring and emergency assistance. If Lyft users ever feel uncomfortable or unsafe, they can discreetly contact ADT at the push of a button. Riders can choose whether they want to receive a text or a call from ADT, or if they’d like ADT to silently alert 911 on their behalf. To help prevent distracted driving, drivers will receive a call from ADT. After contacting the user, or if there is no response, ADT will alert authorities as needed so they can arrive at the user’s live location, equipped with detailed ride information.

“At ADT, we believe everyone has the right to feel safe, and Lyft is using ADT’s mobile safety solutions to create even safer experiences for its riders and drivers,” said Leah Page, Vice President, Mobile Security & Strategic Projects at ADT. “We are honored to provide the trusted protection of ADT in the palm of every Lyft user’s hand for peace of mind while on the go.”

The nationwide expansion of Emergency Help, supported by ADT, reinforces ADT and Lyft’s commitment to safety innovation. The partnership is also the latest example of ADT’s expansion beyond the home to provide safety solutions and peace of mind to more customers wherever they are.

“Our national integration with ADT, America’s most trusted name in security, is the latest feature in Lyft’s around-the-clock efforts to keep our community safe,” said Jennifer Brandenburger, Director of Public Policy for Community Safety at Lyft. “By enabling users to quickly and silently escalate concerns to security professionals and first responders at the tap of a button, we hope to prevent safety incidents from happening and intervene if they do.”

About ADT
ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 300 locations, 9 owned and operated monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The Company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Lyft
Lyft was founded in 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation, and is available to 95 percent of the United States population as well as select cities in Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Lyft is committed to effecting positive change for our cities and making cities more livable for everyone through initiatives that bridge transportation gaps, and by promoting transportation equity through shared rides, bikeshare systems, electric scooters, and public transit partnerships. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation.

