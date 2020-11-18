 

 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 18:52  |  84   |   |   

Today, alongside the launch of the redesigned Google Pay in the U.S., Citi shared a sneak preview of the Citi Plex Account, launching on Google Pay in 2021, with a consumer waitlist opening today. The Citi Plex Account is a new digital checking and savings account built to make managing money simpler, smarter and more rewarding with financial wellness and mobile functionality at the core of the design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005945/en/

“We want to make managing money simpler, smarter, more rewarding and more mobile and the Citi Plex Account will do that,” said Jane Fraser, Citi President and CEO, Global Consumer Banking. “This collaboration gives us a platform to drive significant scale in our Retail Bank. By unlocking the power of our respective ecosystems, we can deepen our existing relationships and serve an exponentially larger and new generation of customers.”

“A simple, intuitive design is the cornerstone of building a mobile-first banking experience that works for everyone,” said Caesar Sengupta, General Manager, Payments at Google. “Citi customers using Plex Accounts will be able to open their accounts right within the Google Pay app and tap into all its features to save, send, spend and stay on top of their finances.”

“Just over a year ago, we set out on a journey with Google to create an experience that is 100% digital, and different, in banking,” said Anand Selva, CEO of U.S. Consumer Banking, Citi. “The Citi Plex Account is designed to give customers an always-on, friction-free, personalized experience at their fingertips.”

The Citi Plex Account is Citi’s first-ever bundled checking and savings account solution. With a user experience and account management features powered by Google, the Citi Plex Account is designed to integrate seamlessly within Google Pay to deliver a richness of insights and capabilities to empower consumers with a simple, convenient and personal banking experience.

  • Account opening is fast and frictionless.
  • No monthly account fees, no minimum balance requirements and no overdraft
  • An intuitive approach to goal planning with AI-powered insights is designed to help customers save more, set savings goals, and become more financially healthy over time.
  • Instant digital Mastercard debit card and upon request, a physical, contactless debit card
  • Real-time balance, transaction and purchase alerts as well as the ability to dispute transactions
  • Seamless P2P capabilities for one-time, recurring and group payments
  • Access to Citi’s nationwide network of over 60,000 fee-free ATMs, the most by any major bank

Additional features, capabilities, unique offers and rewards will be shared closer to launch.

Starting today, Google is launching a waitlist for consumers to sign-up for the Citi Plex Account. Download the Google Pay app from Google Play or the App Store to sign up.

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

Citigroup Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay Today, alongside the launch of the redesigned Google Pay in the U.S., Citi shared a sneak preview of the Citi Plex Account, launching on Google Pay in 2021, with a consumer waitlist opening today. The Citi Plex Account is a new digital checking and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Paysign, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Lenovo Delivers Breakthrough HPC and AI Solutions to Help Customers Build a Smarter Way Forward
Hecla Participates in Dolly Varden Silver Corporation Financing
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Tatsuo Tanaka to Retire as Citi Japan Chairman, Vice Chairman Fumiaki Kurahara Appointed as Next Chairman
14.11.20
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Citigroup Inc.
12.11.20
C Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Citigroup, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 29, 2020
10.11.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Citigroup Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
10.11.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Citigroup Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
09.11.20
Citi Issues Structured Investment linked to the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
04.11.20
Citi Appointed Depositary Bank for Lufax Holding Ltd.’s Sponsored ADR Program
03.11.20
CITIGROUP INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Citigroup Inc. - C
03.11.20
CITIGROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Citigroup, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02.11.20
Citi wird die COVAX-Fazilität der Impfallianz Gavi als Finanzberater betreuen