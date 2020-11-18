Baxter to Present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference
Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx virtual conference via webcast on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time.
The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through May 30, 2021.
About Baxter
Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118006069/en/Baxter International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare