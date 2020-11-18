Baxter to Present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx virtual conference via webcast on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through May 30, 2021.