Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of 2021 and Provides Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V/ASX: EMN) (the " Company " or " EMN "), is pleased to provide an update on its 100%-owned Chvaletice Manganese Project (the “ Project ”) in the Czech Republic:

Demonstration Plant order placed. Procurement and fabrication to commence immediately. Sets stage for initiation of Chvaletice high-purity manganese products supply chain qualification process with multiple prospective customers;

All land for Chvaletice commercial plant now secured, with three additional agreements for land purchase and leases, including a second rail line connection;

Demonstration Plant permitted as proposed. Requires no separate Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) or permitting, other than a building permit;

Dry stacking tailings operation approved without the introduction of additional fees.

Mr. Marco Romero, President and CEO of EMN, commented:

“We are delighted to report that we have ordered our Demonstration Plant for the Chvaletice Manganese Project. Once commissioned, we expect to begin the test phase of the supply chain qualification process for our high-purity manganese products with multiple potential customers. We have also continued to make steady progress on the regulatory/permitting front, following our filing of the EIA notification in late June. We are also pleased to report the acquisition of three additional, but critically important pieces of land that complete our land assembly for the proposed Chvaletice commercial plant site. These provide additional room and flexibility for the plant layout and will provide us with a second rail connection, through a neighbouring rail siding, to the major line that runs adjacent to our Project.”

Demonstration Plant ( “ DP ” )

Euro Manganese is pleased to report that it has given the green light for the procurement and fabrication of its Chvaletice Demonstration Plant.

The DP is a 7-times scale up of the successful pilot plant that the Company operated in 2018. It is designed as a locked-cycle, semi-batch, manually operated system of interconnected modules that can be utilized as a circuit or as stand-alone components. The DP is intended to replicate the entire process flowsheet proposed in the Project’s 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment. It will produce around 32 kg/day of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal ("HPEMM"), that can be converted into approximately 100 kg/day of dry crystalline high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate ("HPMSM").