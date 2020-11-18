 

Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of 2021 and Provides Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 23:11  |  58   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V/ASX: EMN) (the "Company" or "EMN"), is pleased to provide an update on its 100%-owned Chvaletice Manganese Project (the “Project”) in the Czech Republic:

Highlights:

  • Demonstration Plant order placed. Procurement and fabrication to commence immediately. Sets stage for initiation of Chvaletice high-purity manganese products supply chain qualification process with multiple prospective customers;
  • All land for Chvaletice commercial plant now secured, with three additional agreements for land purchase and leases, including a second rail line connection;
  • Demonstration Plant permitted as proposed. Requires no separate Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) or permitting, other than a building permit;
  • Dry stacking tailings operation approved without the introduction of additional fees.

Mr. Marco Romero, President and CEO of EMN, commented:

“We are delighted to report that we have ordered our Demonstration Plant for the Chvaletice Manganese Project. Once commissioned, we expect to begin the test phase of the supply chain qualification process for our high-purity manganese products with multiple potential customers. We have also continued to make steady progress on the regulatory/permitting front, following our filing of the EIA notification in late June. We are also pleased to report the acquisition of three additional, but critically important pieces of land that complete our land assembly for the proposed Chvaletice commercial plant site. These provide additional room and flexibility for the plant layout and will provide us with a second rail connection, through a neighbouring rail siding, to the major line that runs adjacent to our Project.

Demonstration Plant (DP)

Euro Manganese is pleased to report that it has given the green light for the procurement and fabrication of its Chvaletice Demonstration Plant.

The DP is a 7-times scale up of the successful pilot plant that the Company operated in 2018. It is designed as a locked-cycle, semi-batch, manually operated system of interconnected modules that can be utilized as a circuit or as stand-alone components. The DP is intended to replicate the entire process flowsheet proposed in the Project’s 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment. It will produce around 32 kg/day of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal ("HPEMM"), that can be converted into approximately 100 kg/day of dry crystalline high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate ("HPMSM").

Seite 1 von 5
Euro Manganese Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of 2021 and Provides Update VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V/ASX: EMN) (the "Company" or "EMN"), is pleased to provide an update on its 100%-owned Chvaletice Manganese Project (the “Project”) in the Czech Republic: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
PARROT: 2020 THIRD-QUARTER BUSINESS
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of iMD Health Global Corp., a Revolutionary Patient Engagement Software ...
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Euro Manganese gibt Abschluss der ersten Tranche von Privatplatzierung bekannt
28.10.20
Euro Manganese Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement
23.10.20
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
21.10.20
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
99
Euro Manganese - Solide Anlage im Hinlick auf die Weiterentwicklung der Batterientechnologie???