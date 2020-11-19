Arcadis creates growth through acceleration of sustainable solutions

Strategy update confirms increasing client demand driven by climate change, urbanization, and societal expectations

Maximizing impact for all stakeholders is key objective in 2021-2023 strategy

Expecting increased growth opportunities resulting from urbanization, climate change, digitalization and societal expectations

Strengthened foundation will enable growth and margin improvement

New strategy will accelerate growth by: Placing sustainability at the center of all client solutions Leverage global scale and sharpen focus on areas of strength Remain a digital frontrunner by expanding existing platforms and capabilities

Key strategic targets for 2023: Organic revenue growth: mid-single digit Operating EBITA margin to exceed 10% in 2023 Women in workforce to exceed 40% Continue to lead ESG rankings in engineering & consultancy industry Reduce emissions aligned with a 1.5C science-based target before 2030



Amsterdam, 19 November 2020 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), expects growth opportunities due to increasing client demand driven by mega trends such as urbanization, climate change, digitalization and societal expectations. By putting sustainability at the center of all client solutions, Arcadis will accelerate revenue growth and improve its operating margin. With its existing portfolio of services, performance improvements resulting from the current strategy and strengthened financial foundation, the company is uniquely positioned to benefit from these global mega trends. As a result, Arcadis expects to achieve mid-single digit organic net revenue growth per year and operating EBITA margin to exceed 10% in 2023.

Peter Oosterveer, CEO Arcadis: “We are living in rapidly evolving times – from the current pandemic and its impact on economic growth, to climate change and societal expectations to eliminate inequality – placing a stronger emphasis on our strategic choices for the next three years. The megatrends that are impacting us, our societies, and our clients, present a great opportunity for us. They translate into growing client demand and Arcadis has the capabilities, the people, and the experience to fulfill these needs. Our new strategy sets us on the course to maximize our impact by developing resilient and future-proof solutions.