 

DGAP-News InTiCa Systems AG: InTiCa Systems AG publishes interim report for 9M 2020 - Corona pandemic overshadows sales and earnings but full order books indicate business is picking up

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.11.2020, 07:30  |  69   |   |   

DGAP-News: InTiCa Systems AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
InTiCa Systems AG: InTiCa Systems AG publishes interim report for 9M 2020 - Corona pandemic overshadows sales and earnings but full order books indicate business is picking up

19.11.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

8.2% decline in Group sales, earnings disproportionately burdened

Positive Cash flow and solid liquidity position

E-solutions contribute more than 50% of total sales

Reliable outlook for fiscal 2020 still not possible

Passau, November 19, 2020 - InTiCa Systems AG (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005874846, ticker IS7) today published the interim report for the first nine months of 2020. The financial year to date continues to be dominated by the Corona pandemic. At the end of the first nine months, sales and earnings were well below the prior-year levels. However, full order books show there is some scope to narrow the gap by year end.

"While business remained relatively subdued in July and August, sales and order intake picked up considerably in September. Overall, sales came to EUR 17.2 million in the third quarter, well above the previous quarter (Q2 2020: EUR 11.2 million). Nevertheless, they were significantly lower than in the prior-year quarter (Q3 2019: EUR 21.2 million). Our e-solutions business increased its share of total sales to more than 50% in the first nine months of 2020. In view of our overall strategic focus, we therefore remain confident that we can emerge strengthened from the present challenging situation. All the more, as we can build on our solid liquidity position", comments Dr. Gregor Wasle, CEO of InTiCa Systems AG the business development.

Earnings, asset and financial position

Group sales declined 8.2% year-on-year to EUR 46.7 million in the first nine months of 2020 (9M 2019: EUR 50.8 million). In the Automotive Technology segment, sales fell 5.3% to EUR 34.5 million (9M 2019: EUR 36.5 million) and in the Industrial Electronics segment sales dropped 15.4% to EUR 12.1 million (9M 2019: EUR 14.3 million). While the decline in the Automotive Technology segment was attributable to the pandemic, the drop in sales in the Industrial Electronics segment is within the expected range because the prior-year figure contained very high project revenue, which has not been registered on the same scale this year.

Seite 1 von 5
InTiCa Systems Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News InTiCa Systems AG: InTiCa Systems AG publishes interim report for 9M 2020 - Corona pandemic overshadows sales and earnings but full order books indicate business is picking up DGAP-News: InTiCa Systems AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures InTiCa Systems AG: InTiCa Systems AG publishes interim report for 9M 2020 - Corona pandemic overshadows sales and earnings but full order books indicate business is picking up 19.11.2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: CENTROTEC SE; Bieter: Guido A. Krass
DGAP-News: CytoTools-Tochter schließt Aufbau der deutschen Produktion ab und startet erstmals eigene ...
DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Centrotec SE: Vorstand strebt Delisting an, Abschluss einer Delisting-Vereinbarung
DGAP-Adhoc: Centrotec SE: Management Board seeks delisting; delisting agreement concluded
DGAP-DD: CytoTools AG deutsch
Strategie und Potential überzeugt Großaktionäre
DGAP-News: Linde Included in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 18th Consecutive Year
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Vorstandsvorsitzender Martin Lehner verlässt die Wacker Neuson Group
DGAP-DD: Accentro Real Estate AG deutsch
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: CENTROTEC SE; Bieter: Guido A. Krass
DGAP-News: Abivax bei den European Mediscience Awards 2020 mit dem 'Best Technology Award' ausgezeichnet
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
Manz AG: Vertragsabschluss über Folgeauftrag für Montagelinie im Bereich Elektromobilität
va-Q-tec beschließt Begebung einer Anleihe mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 20 bis 25 Mio. CHF
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: InTiCa Systems AG: Neunmonatsbericht veröffentlicht - Corona-Pandemie trübt Umsatz und Ergebnis, aber volle Auftragsbücher belegen anziehendes Geschäft (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: InTiCa Systems AG: Neunmonatsbericht veröffentlicht - Corona-Pandemie trübt Umsatz und Ergebnis, aber volle Auftragsbücher belegen anziehendes Geschäft
06.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: InTiCa Systems AG (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.05.20
1.919
Inticom - Pommesbude oder Wachstumswert?