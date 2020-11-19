DGAP-News: InTiCa Systems AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures InTiCa Systems AG: InTiCa Systems AG publishes interim report for 9M 2020 - Corona pandemic overshadows sales and earnings but full order books indicate business is picking up 19.11.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Positive Cash flow and solid liquidity position

E-solutions contribute more than 50% of total sales

Reliable outlook for fiscal 2020 still not possible

Passau, November 19, 2020 - InTiCa Systems AG (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005874846, ticker IS7) today published the interim report for the first nine months of 2020. The financial year to date continues to be dominated by the Corona pandemic. At the end of the first nine months, sales and earnings were well below the prior-year levels. However, full order books show there is some scope to narrow the gap by year end.

"While business remained relatively subdued in July and August, sales and order intake picked up considerably in September. Overall, sales came to EUR 17.2 million in the third quarter, well above the previous quarter (Q2 2020: EUR 11.2 million). Nevertheless, they were significantly lower than in the prior-year quarter (Q3 2019: EUR 21.2 million). Our e-solutions business increased its share of total sales to more than 50% in the first nine months of 2020. In view of our overall strategic focus, we therefore remain confident that we can emerge strengthened from the present challenging situation. All the more, as we can build on our solid liquidity position", comments Dr. Gregor Wasle, CEO of InTiCa Systems AG the business development.

Earnings, asset and financial position



Group sales declined 8.2% year-on-year to EUR 46.7 million in the first nine months of 2020 (9M 2019: EUR 50.8 million). In the Automotive Technology segment, sales fell 5.3% to EUR 34.5 million (9M 2019: EUR 36.5 million) and in the Industrial Electronics segment sales dropped 15.4% to EUR 12.1 million (9M 2019: EUR 14.3 million). While the decline in the Automotive Technology segment was attributable to the pandemic, the drop in sales in the Industrial Electronics segment is within the expected range because the prior-year figure contained very high project revenue, which has not been registered on the same scale this year.