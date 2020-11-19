 

GOGL – Q3 2020 Presentation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 11:39  |  46   |   |   

Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s third quarter 2020 results for today’s webcast / conferance call at 15:00 CET.

Attend by Webcast:

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/crf4n6um  

Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

International Dial In/UK Local #: +44 (0) 2071 928000
United Kingdom (toll free): +44 (0) 8003 767922
Norway Toll Free #: 800 518 74
USA #: +1 631-5107-495
Confirmation Code: 8433555

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can
be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bm and replay details will also be available at
this website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


 

Attachment


Golden Ocean Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GOGL – Q3 2020 Presentation Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s third quarter 2020 results for today’s webcast / conferance call at 15:00 CET. Attend by Webcast: Use to the follow link prior to the webcast: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
LexaGene Places MiQLab System at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of iMD Health Global Corp., a Revolutionary Patient Engagement Software ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:06 Uhr
GOGL – Third Quarter 2020 Results
13.11.20
GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q3 2020 Results
11.11.20
GOGL – Grant of stock options
11.11.20
GOGL – Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
44
Golden-Ocean Schüttgut-Bulker