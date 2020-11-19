 

Bank of America Announces $2.65 Million Jobs Initiative for Black and Hispanic-Latino Students in Texas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 14:30  |  29   |   |   

Multiple colleges and universities in Texas, including Dallas College-El Centro Campus and Prairie View A&M University, and Bank of America today announced a new multimillion dollar jobs initiative to help students of color complete the education and training necessary to be successful in today’s workforce as part of the bank’s commitment to advancing racial equality and economic opportunity. This initiative builds on Bank of America’s ongoing work in Texas to address the underlying issues facing individuals and communities of color who have been disproportionately impacted by the current health crisis.

Advancing economic mobility through education and workforce training is a priority for Bank of America in Texas and across the country,” said Jennifer Chandler, Dallas market president for Bank of America. “Creating meaningful career opportunities that include a pathway to reducing student debt, obtaining health care and retirement benefits will ultimately help Black and Hispanic-Latino students build net worth, help their families, and have ripple effects across our communities and greater economy.”

Dallas College-El Centro Campus and Prairie View A&M University are each receiving $1 million as part of the bank’s $25 million, nationwide initiative with partnerships at 21 higher education institutions, including community colleges, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs). Bank of America is also partnering with and providing funding to the Aspen Institute to convene the participating higher education institutions for technical and programmatic assistance and to share best practices.

“The current times have been very challenging and disruptive for our students, often causing them to question whether they can continue their studies,” said Dr. Ruth Simmons, president, Prairie View A&M University. “Efforts by Bank of America to encourage their persistence and ambition are very much needed and will create a pathway for many to remain enrolled and complete their education. We are grateful for the timeliness and generosity of these actions.”

Additionally, the bank has expanded its support of higher education institutions across the state by providing incremental funding to:

  • Alamo Colleges – St. Philip’s Campus
  • Huston-Tillotson University
  • St. Edward’s University
  • Texas Christian University
  • Texas Southern University
  • University of North Texas
  • University of Texas at Austin
  • University of Texas at Arlington

This is in addition to the $15 million in philanthropic grants Bank of America has made to support education and workforce development in Texas over the past five years.

Seite 1 von 4
Bank of America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Bank of America: 2019 steigt Gold auf 1.400 Dollar, Silber auf maximal 18 Dollar!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bank of America Announces $2.65 Million Jobs Initiative for Black and Hispanic-Latino Students in Texas Multiple colleges and universities in Texas, including Dallas College-El Centro Campus and Prairie View A&M University, and Bank of America today announced a new multimillion dollar jobs initiative to help students of color complete the education …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
EA Sports Madden NFL 21 Unveils Next Generation Gameplay Fueled by Real-World NFL Player Data
Sonos Announces $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program and Completion of Previous Stock Repurchase ...
 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Bank of America Gives 21 Higher Education Institutions $1 Million Each as Part of Recently Announced $25 Million Jobs Initiative
18.11.20
3 Aktien, in die Buffett seit 2016 67 Milliarden Dollar gesteckt hat
05.11.20
LYNX: Bank of America: Bankaktien in den USA stürzen ab – was ist da los?
29.10.20
1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission Receives $1 Million Grant From Bank of America for Greenwood Rising
26.10.20
Bank of America Announces 10 Completed Equity Investments in Minority Depository Institutions and Community Development Financial Institution Banks
22.10.20
Vergiss Apple! Diese Warren-Buffett-Dividendenaktien sind jetzt attraktiver!
21.10.20
Bank of America Declares Quarterly Stock Dividends

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:36 Uhr
105
Bank of America: 2019 steigt Gold auf 1.400 Dollar, Silber auf maximal 18 Dollar!