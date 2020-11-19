The discourse around race and equity is raising awareness of the funding gap for diverse entrepreneurs among venture capitalists (VCs) and is motivating them to prioritize efforts to address the uneven funding landscape, according to a new report and survey released by Morgan Stanley. Its second annual survey of U.S.-based VCs reveals that the intensified dialogue around racial inequality has captured investor attention and shifted their attitudes significantly, shaping investment strategies to include actions that address disparities in funding for multicultural- and women-founded companies.

“Today we released our second VC survey to bring attention to the funding gap for women- and minority-owned startups and offer strategies to address it so VC’s can access the investment opportunities this population represents,” said Thomas Nides, Vice Chairman of Morgan Stanley. “With the focus on racial justice in 2020, this year’s survey shows movement in investor attitudes and actions that hopefully will lead to meaningful change in the investing landscape.”