 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Five-Year Multi-Million Dollar Upgrade with Saudi Telecom Company

19.11.2020, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

November 19, 2020 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable location, public safety, navigation, and communication technologies, announced today that its Location Technologies group, a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, has finalized a multi-million dollar upgrade contract during the first quarter of fiscal 2021 for various location-based services (“LBS”) with a tier-one mobile network operator in Saudi Arabia. This five-year agreement provides both active and passive location services supporting 2G, 3G and 4G networks.

“Location technologies are vital components in public safety efforts worldwide,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “We are proud to advance the safety of our customer’s citizens on a global scope and this agreement demonstrates our strong commitment to public safety through our advanced location technologies.”

The Location Technologies group of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety, mobile network operators, and enterprise solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies, and Fortune 100 enterprises, our platforms locate, map, track and message. For more information, visit www.comtechlocation.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

