 

Key COVID-19 Symptom, Oxygen Saturation Now Measurable Via Camera Utilizing Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Assessment Technology

As seen with President Trump measuring Oxygen Saturation, SpO2 is key in screening and managing COVID-19 symptoms

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce the integration of SpO2 into its Vital Intelligence assessment technology.

The technology gauges blood oxygen saturation from a video stream of a person's face.

Also known as SpO2, blood oxygen saturation is a measure of how well the lungs absorb oxygen and the circulatory system transports oxygenated blood. An individual’s SpO2 level is usually measured using connected sensors that project light through a finger or earlobe and, until now, there has been no real means to make a non-contact assessment. In the COVID-19 era, a low SpO2 level has risen to prominence as an important symptom of individuals with COVID-19.

SpO2 appraisal as part of Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Assessment Technology, which also measures key indicators like heart rate and respiratory rate is designed to increase the likelihood of detecting illness using a camera instead of contact sensors. This type of contactless screening reduces the risk of cross-infection, can be much faster and can be used remotely as a powerful telehealth tool.

SpO2 is now integrated with Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Assessment camera technology and is available on Draganfly’s Smart Vital Entrance Kiosks or for third party telehealth developers via an API.

"The blood oxygen gauge our team developed for the Vital Intelligence project shows the enormous potential of streaming video for remote detection of many health conditions," said Dr. Javaan Chahl, Chief Scientist of Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence technology and Chair of Sensor Systems at the University of South Australia.

“The team at Draganfly has been working tirelessly on product advancements to help to ensure that our camera technology is effective in flattening the curve by screening key potential symptoms related to COVID-19 with the Vital Intelligence technology,” said Cameron Chell, Draganfly CEO. “This vital sign assessment of SpO2 along with heart rate, respiratory rate and other vital signs through video is a game changer in telehealth and overall health security in our society.”

