Unity Bancorp Declares Cash Dividend

CLINTON, N. J., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), parent company of Unity Bank, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.08 per common share. Such dividend is payable on December 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 17, 2020.



Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a financial service organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey, with approximately $1.9 billion in assets and $1.5 billion in deposits. Unity Bank, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers through its 19 retail service centers located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County, Pennsylvania. For additional information about Unity, visit our website at www.unitybank.com , or call 800-618-BANK.