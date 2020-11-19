 

Werner Enterprises Announces Partnership With Mastery To Accelerate Supply Chain Automation, Visibility and Productivity

Premier Transportation and Logistics Provider Invests in MasterMind Transportation Management System to Propel Werner EDGE Initiative

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announces its collaboration and investment with Mastery Logistics Systems, Inc., the company behind MasterMind, a cloud-based transportation management system (TMS) designed to manage complex transportation needs for shippers, carriers and logistics service providers.

Led by transportation industry veteran Jeff Silver, MasterMind is a comprehensive SaaS solution built from the ground up for stability, speed and automation. In addition to MasterMind implementation across all Werner Truckload Transportation Services and Logistics business units and operations, the partnership includes an equity investment and ongoing strategic advisement by Werner to drive continued product development, all while improving standardization within the organization and the industry-at-large.

“The opportunity to lead the transportation industry into the next generation of cloud-based technologies is upon us,” explains Daragh Mahon, Chief Information Officer, Werner. “Not only will Werner’s partnership with Mastery include its innovative TMS solution, but it also affords us the opportunity to evolve and develop technologies together as the industry advances and more fleet data is stored. As a result, our company, as well as others, has the opportunity to benefit from better processes, information exchange and technological agility.”

Built by supply chain and logistics experts, MasterMind provides unprecedented control and collaboration across business units and customers. The system will help to deliver better information and operational efficiencies, allowing Werner to meet customer capacity needs and continue delivering exceptional customer service. MasterMind’s TMS solution also proves to be a great fit in furthering the company’s Werner EDGE initiative.

“We launched Werner EDGE earlier this year to improve the lives of our drivers, customers and associates by committing to technology and innovation that drives Werner forward,” explains Derek Leathers, Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Werner. “Our partnership with Mastery is an important step in our technology journey, as this collaboration will not only support our associates, but it will also provide the flexibility, control, and efficiency our customers need. We look forward to working alongside Jeff Silver and his team to explore the endless possibilities of what we can achieve together.”

