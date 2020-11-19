 

James Corl Resigns from Equity Commonwealth's Board of Trustees

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 22:15  |  34   |   |   

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that James Corl, who has served as a Trustee since May 2014, resigned from the company’s Board of Trustees effective November 19, 2020.

“Jim has been a valued board member, and we thank him for his contributions,” said Sam Zell, Equity Commonwealth’s Chairman. “We wish him the very best.”

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Regulation FD Disclosures

We use any of the following to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, or our website. We routinely post important information on our website at www.eqcre.com, including information that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors and others interested in the company to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures.

Equity Commonwealth Registered of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

James Corl Resigns from Equity Commonwealth's Board of Trustees Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that James Corl, who has served as a Trustee since May 2014, resigned from the company’s Board of Trustees effective November 19, 2020. “Jim has been a valued board member, and we thank him for his …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Alnylam Receives Approval for OXLUMO (lumasiran) in the European Union for the Treatment of Primary ...
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Amazon Announces 2020’s Best Books of the Year
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
PMI’s ESG Performance Recognized by the S&P Dow Jones Indices
Results from Phase 3 CROWN Trial of Pfizer’s LORBRENA (lorlatinib) in Previously Untreated ...
Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Neutralize 99.9% of the Virus That Causes ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of $25.0 Million Underwritten Public ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Equity Commonwealth Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results