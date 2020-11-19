 

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year Results

19.11.2020   

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) reported a net loss of $59 million, or $(0.55) per diluted share, from operating revenues of $208 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $46 million, or $(0.43) per diluted share, on revenues of $317 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The net losses per diluted share for the fourth and third quarters of fiscal year 2020 include $0.19 and $(0.09) of after-tax gains and losses, respectively, comprised of select items(1). For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, select items(1) were comprised of:

  • $0.20 of after-tax gains pertaining to the sale of industrial real estate property
  • $(0.01) of after-tax losses pertaining to a non-cash fair market adjustment to our equity investment and restructuring charges

Net cash provided by operating activities was $93 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 compared to $214 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

For fiscal year 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $494 million, or $(4.60) per diluted share, from operating revenues of $1.8 billion. The net loss per diluted share includes $(3.74) of after-tax losses comprised of select items(1), the most significant of which are non-cash losses of $563 million related to impairments of goodwill, less capable rigs, predominantly consisting of U.S. non-super-spec rigs, and excess related drilling equipment, and inventory and $16 million related to restructuring charges. Net cash provided by operating activities was $539 million in fiscal year 2020 compared to $856 million in fiscal year 2019.

President and CEO John Lindsay commented, “In terms of activity, this past fourth fiscal quarter was one of the most challenging in the Company's history. Our strong financial position together with our long-term vision for the future of the business enabled us to focus on introducing new commercial models and expanding our drilling and digital technology solutions to customers. These efforts are making good progress in this difficult environment and will serve as the foundation from which the Company will build as the market begins to recover.

"Our embedded customer centric approach is one that focuses on providing customized solutions, employing a combination of people, rigs and automation technology to provide more value and lower risk. This approach is distinctive in the industry, resonating well across our customer base, and is a driver for the recent increased activity levels with further improvements on the horizon. We expect our contracted rigs to increase by one-third during the first fiscal quarter of 2021, exiting at approximately 90 rigs, almost doubling the number of rigs turning to the right compared to our fourth fiscal quarter trough rig count.

"Concurrent with the expected increase in near-term activity, we are also experiencing increased customer utilization of our performance-based contracts and rig automation software, AutoSlide, and we expect adoption to increase and become more prevalent in the industry. H&P's 'touch of a button' autonomous drilling approach optimizes every major facet of the operation, from real-time automated geosteering, to rotary and sliding execution, to wellbore quality and placement. The uniqueness of our automated solutions is backed by a patented economic-driven approach where the software not only makes optimal cost/benefit decisions, but also directs the rig to execute those decisions without the need of an on-site directional driller, which improves reliability, enhances value and reduces risk for our customers.

"While we are encouraged by these developments, we are also cognizant that there remains a substantial amount of uncertainty in the market and that it may take several quarters to realize what the 'new normal' activity environment will look like given the uncertain timeline and lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Senior Vice President and CFO Mark Smith also commented, "The Company's financial strength continues to be a bright spot in this very challenging environment. Our strong capital stewardship continues looking out into fiscal 2021 as well with our anticipated capex spend to range between $85 and $105 million.

"Additionally during the fourth fiscal quarter, we completed the sale of the Company's industrial real estate assets. The decision to divest these legacy, non-core assets was considered as we entered 2020, but the close of the sale was delayed by several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The proceeds from the sale serve to further bolster our cash position, which together with short-term investments was $577 million at our fiscal year-end, resulting in cash in excess of debt of $90 million."

John Lindsay concluded, “Looking back at an unprecedented and demanding 2020 fiscal year, we remain steadfast in our commitment to reshape our business and the industry during this challenging time. Our teams are doing great work to accelerate long-term strategic priorities, including driving efficiency across the company and evolving our digital technology and data platforms to deliver value-added solutions and services to our customers and partners."

Operating Segment Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

North America Solutions:

This segment had an operating loss of $78 million compared to an operating loss of $25 million during the previous quarter. The increase in the operating loss was driven by the continued decline in rig activity due to significantly lower crude oil prices resulting from a global supply and demand imbalance caused by the pandemic.

Operating gross margins(2) declined by $62.5 million to $39.3 million as both revenues and expenses declined sequentially. Revenues during the current quarter benefited from $11.7 million in early contract termination revenue compared to $50.2 million in the prior quarter. Expenses during the quarter were adversely impacted by higher than expected self-insurance expenses. Our technology solutions were in-line with expectations and had a positive, albeit small, contribution to the total North America Solutions operating gross margins(2).

International Solutions:

This segment had an operating loss of $3.5 million compared to an operating loss of $9.5 million during the previous quarter. Despite a decline in revenue days, operating gross margins(2) improved $4.0 million to a negative $1.2 million due to certain revenue reimbursements received during the quarter. This segment continues to carry a higher level of expenses relative to activity levels resulting from compliance with local jurisdictional requirements surrounding COVID-19. The Company continues to explore opportunities to mitigate these expenses, while maintaining strict adherence to local regulations. Current quarter results included a $2.6 million foreign currency loss related to our South American operations compared to an approximate $3.2 million foreign currency loss in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Offshore Gulf of Mexico:

This segment had operating income of $1.5 million compared to operating income of $3.0 million during the previous quarter. Operating gross margins(2) declined by $3.9 million to $4.6 million due to unfavorable adjustments to self-insurance expenses related to a prior period claim. Segment operating income from management contracts on customer-owned platform rigs contributed approximately $1.1 million of the total, compared to approximately $1.7 million during the prior quarter.

Operational Outlook for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

North America Solutions:

  • We expect North America Solutions operating gross margins(2) to be between $40-$50 million, inclusive of approximately $1 million of contract early termination compensation
  • We expect to exit the quarter at between 88-93 contracted rigs, inclusive of approximately 0-2 contracted rigs generating revenue that could remain idle

International Solutions:

  • We expect International Solutions operating gross margins(2) to be between $(5)-$(7) million, exclusive of any foreign exchange gains or loses

Offshore Gulf of Mexico:

  • We expect Offshore Gulf of Mexico rig operating gross margins(2) to be between $5-$7 million
  • Management contracts are also expected to generate approximately $1-2 million in operating income

Other Estimates for Fiscal Year 2021

  • Gross capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $85 to $105 million; roughly one-third expected for maintenance, roughly one-third expected for skidding to walking conversions and roughly one-third for corporate and information technology. Asset sales include reimbursements for lost and damaged tubulars and sales of other used drilling equipment that offset a portion of the gross capital expenditures and are expected to total approximately $20 million in fiscal year 2021.
  • Depreciation is expected to be approximately $430 million
  • Research and development expenses for fiscal year 2021 are expected to be roughly $30 million
  • General and administrative expenses for fiscal year 2021 are expected to be approximately $160 million

COVID-19 Update

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact around the world and on our Company. After falling dramatically, crude oil prices and industry activity appear to have stabilized, albeit at much lower levels. The environment in which we operate is still uncertain; however, upon the onset of COVID-19's rapid spread across the United States in early March 2020, we responded quickly and took several actions to maintain the health and safety of H&P employees, customers and stakeholders and to preserve our financial strength. We discussed these actions in our press releases dated April 30, 2020 and July 28, 2020 and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and will provide updates in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 when filed.

Select Items Included in Net Income per Diluted Share

Fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 net loss of $(0.55) per diluted share included $0.19 in after-tax gains comprised of the following:

  • $0.20 of after-tax gains pertaining to the sale of industrial real estate property
  • $(0.00) of after-tax losses related to restructuring charges
  • $(0.01) of non-cash after-tax losses related to fair market value adjustments to equity investments

Third quarter of fiscal year 2020 net loss of $(0.43) per diluted share included $(0.09) in after-tax losses comprised of the following:

  • $0.02 of non-cash after-tax gains related to fair market value adjustments to equity investments
  • $(0.11) of after-tax losses related to restructuring charges

Fiscal year 2020 net loss of $(4.60) per diluted share included $(3.74) in after-tax losses comprised of the following:

  • $0.03 of after-tax gains related to the change in fair value of a contingent liability
  • $0.10 of after-tax gains related to the sale of a subsidiary
  • $0.13 of after-tax benefits from the reversal of accrued compensation
  • $0.20 of after-tax gains pertaining to the sale of industrial real estate property
  • $(0.06) of non-cash after-tax losses related to fair market value adjustments to equity investments
  • $(0.11) of after-tax losses related to restructuring charges
  • $(4.03) of non-cash after-tax losses related to the impairment of goodwill, less capable rigs, predominantly consisting of U.S. non-super-spec rigs, and excess related equipment and inventory

Conference Call

A conference call will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) with John Lindsay, President and CEO, Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 results. Dial-in information for the conference call is (866) 342-8591 for domestic callers or (203) 518-9713 for international callers. The call access code is ‘Helmerich’. You may also listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet by logging on to the Company’s website at http://www.hpinc.com and accessing the corresponding link through the Investor Relations section by clicking on “INVESTORS” and then clicking on “Event Calendar” to find the event and the link to the webcast.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. At September 30, 2020, H&P's fleet included 262 land rigs in the United States, 32 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs. For more information, see H&P online at www.hpinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the registrant’s future financial position, operations outlook, business strategy, dividends, budgets, projected costs and plans and objectives of management for future operations, and the impact or duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and any subsequent recovery, are forward-looking statements. For information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result of these factors, Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update or revise our forward-looking statements based on changes in internal estimates, expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

We use our Investor Relations website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on our Investor Relations website at www.hpinc.com.

Note Regarding Trademarks. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. owns or has rights to the use of trademarks, service marks and trade names that it uses in conjunction with the operation of its business. Some of the trademarks that appear in this release or otherwise used by H&P include FlexRig and AutoSlide, which may be registered or trademarked in the United States and other jurisdictions.

(1) See the corresponding section of this release for details regarding the select items. The Company believes identifying and excluding select items is useful in assessing and understanding current operational performance, especially in making comparisons over time involving previous and subsequent periods and/or forecasting future periods results. Select items are excluded as they are deemed to be outside of the Company's core business operations.

(2) Operating gross margin is defined as operating revenues less direct operating expenses.

 

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Operating revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drilling services

$

205,621

 

 

$

314,405

 

 

$

645,759

 

 

$

1,761,714

 

 

$

2,785,557

 

Other

2,646

 

 

2,959

 

 

3,291

 

 

12,213

 

 

12,933

 

 

208,267

 

 

317,364

 

 

649,050

 

 

1,773,927

 

 

2,798,490

 

Operating costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drilling services operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization

162,518

 

 

205,198

 

 

430,778

 

 

1,184,788

 

 

1,803,204

 

Other operating expenses

1,491

 

 

1,549

 

 

1,072

 

 

5,777

 

 

5,382

 

Depreciation and amortization

109,587

 

 

110,161

 

 

134,887

 

 

481,885

 

 

562,803

 

Research and development

4,915

 

 

3,638

 

 

6,121

 

 

21,645

 

 

27,467

 

Selling, general and administrative

32,619

 

 

43,108

 

 

49,812

 

 

167,513

 

 

194,416

 

Asset impairment charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

563,234

 

 

224,327

 

Restructuring charges

552

 

 

15,495

 

 

 

 

16,047

 

 

 

Gain on sale of assets

(27,985

)

 

(4,201

)

 

(12,641

)

 

(46,775

)

 

(39,691

)

 

283,697

 

 

374,948

 

 

610,029

 

 

2,394,114

 

 

2,777,908

 

Operating income (loss) from continuing operations

(75,430

)

 

(57,584

)

 

39,021

 

 

(620,187

)

 

20,582

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and dividend income

753

 

 

771

 

 

2,607

 

 

7,304

 

 

9,468

 

Interest expense

(6,154

)

 

(6,125

)

 

(8,043

)

 

(24,474

)

 

(25,188

)

Gain (loss) on investment securities

(1,395

)

 

2,267

 

 

(4,260

)

 

(8,720

)

 

(54,488

)

Gain on sale of subsidiary

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,963

 

 

 

Other

(1,673

)

 

(2,914

)

 

(546

)

 

(5,384

)

 

(1,596

)

 

(8,469

)

 

(6,001

)

 

(10,242

)

 

(16,311

)

 

(71,804

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(83,899

)

 

(63,585

)

 

28,779

 

 

(636,498

)

 

(51,222

)

Income tax benefit

(23,253

)

 

(17,578

)

 

(13,110

)

 

(140,106

)

 

(18,712

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

(60,646

)

 

(46,007

)

 

41,889

 

 

(496,392

)

 

(32,510

)

Income from discontinued operations before income taxes

7,905

 

 

9,151

 

 

10,050

 

 

30,580

 

 

32,848

 

Income tax provision

6,222

 

 

8,743

 

 

10,763

 

 

28,685

 

 

33,994

 

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

1,683

 

 

408

 

 

(713

)

 

1,895

 

 

(1,146

)

Net income (loss)

$

(58,963

)

 

$

(45,599

)

 

$

41,176

 

 

$

(494,497

)

 

$

(33,656

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(0.57

)

 

$

(0.43

)

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

(4.62

)

 

$

(0.33

)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.02

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

0.02

 

 

(0.01

)

Net income (loss)

$

(0.55

)

 

$

(0.43

)

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

(4.60

)

 

$

(0.34

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(0.57

)

 

$

(0.43

)

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

(4.62

)

 

$

(0.33

)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.02

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

0.02

 

 

(0.01

)

Net income (loss)

$

(0.55

)

 

$

(0.43

)

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

(4.60

)

 

$

(0.34

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

107,484

 

 

107,439

 

 

108,896

 

 

108,009

 

 

109,216

 

Diluted

107,484

 

 

107,439

 

 

108,950

 

 

108,009

 

 

109,216

 

 

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

2020

 

2019

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

487,884

 

 

$

347,943

 

Short-term investments

89,335

 

 

52,960

 

Other current assets

386,108

 

 

714,183

 

Total current assets

963,327

 

 

1,115,086

 

Investments

31,585

 

 

31,991

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

3,646,341

 

 

4,502,084

 

Other noncurrent assets

188,368

 

 

190,354

 

Total Assets

$

4,829,621

 

 

$

5,839,515

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

$

219,136

 

 

$

410,238

 

Long-term debt, net

480,727

 

 

479,356

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

797,855

 

 

922,357

 

Noncurrent liabilities - discontinued operations

13,389

 

 

15,341

 

Total shareholders’ equity

3,318,514

 

 

4,012,223

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,829,621

 

 

$

5,839,515

 

 

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

Year Ended September 30,

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

2020

 

2019

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(494,497

)

 

$

(33,656

)

Adjustment for (income) loss from discontinued operations

(1,895

)

 

1,146

 

Loss from continuing operations

(496,392

)

 

(32,510

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

481,885

 

 

562,803

 

Asset impairment charge

563,234

 

 

224,327

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

 

 

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

1,817

 

 

1,732

 

Provision for bad debt

2,203

 

 

2,321

 

Stock-based compensation

36,329

 

 

34,292

 

Loss on investment securities

8,720

 

 

54,488

 

Gain on sale of assets

(46,775

)

 

(39,691

)

Gain on sale of subsidiary

(14,963

)

 

 

Deferred income tax benefit

(157,555

)

 

(44,554

)

Other

(200

)

 

(3,295

)

Changes in assets and liabilities

160,625

 

 

95,900

 

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

538,928

 

 

855,813

 

Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations

(47

)

 

(62

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

538,881

 

 

855,751

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

(140,795

)

 

(458,402

)

Purchase of short-term investments

(134,641

)

 

(97,652

)

Payment for acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

 

 

(16,163

)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

94,646

 

 

86,765

 

Proceeds from sale of subsidiary

15,056

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

 

 

11,999

 

Proceeds from asset sales

78,399

 

 

50,817

 

Other

(550

)

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(87,885

)

 

(422,636

)

 

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Dividends paid

(260,335

)

 

(313,421

)

Debt issuance costs paid

 

 

(3,912

)

Proceeds from stock option exercises

4,100

 

 

3,053

 

Payments for employee taxes on net settlement of equity awards

(3,784

)

 

(6,418

)

Payment of contingent consideration from acquisition of business

(8,250

)

 

 

Payments for early extinguishment of long term debt

 

 

(12,852

)

Share repurchase

(28,505

)

 

(42,779

)

Other

(446

)

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

(297,220

)

 

(376,329

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

153,776

 

 

56,786

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

382,971

 

 

326,185

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

536,747

 

 

$

382,971

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

SEGMENT REPORTING

(in thousands, except operating statistics)

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

2020

 

2020

 

2019 (1)

 

2020

 

2019 (1)

NORTH AMERICA SOLUTIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

$

149,304

 

 

$

254,434

 

 

$

558,938

 

 

$

1,474,380

 

 

$

2,426,191

 

Direct operating expenses

110,048

 

 

152,663

 

 

355,830

 

 

942,277

 

 

1,532,576

 

Research and development

4,828

 

 

3,459

 

 

5,918

 

 

20,699

 

 

25,164

 

Selling, general and administrative expense

10,916

 

 

13,533

 

 

15,818

 

 

53,714

 

 

66,179

 

Depreciation

101,941

 

 

102,699

 

 

120,988

 

 

438,039

 

 

504,466

 

Asset impairment charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

406,548

 

 

216,908

 

Restructuring charges

(232

)

 

7,237

 

 

 

 

7,005

 

 

 

Segment operating income (loss)

$

(78,197

)

 

$

(25,157

)

 

$

60,384

 

 

$

(393,902

)

 

$

80,898

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue days

5,945

 

 

8,101

 

 

18,765

 

 

49,003

 

 

81,805

 

Average rig revenue per day

$

23,951

 

 

$

27,975

 

 

$

26,218

 

 

$

26,589

 

 

$

26,167

 

Average rig expense per day

17,348

 

 

15,412

 

 

15,394

 

 

15,730

 

 

15,243

 

Average rig margin per day

$

6,603

 

 

$

12,563

 

 

$

10,824

 

 

$

10,859

 

 

$

10,924

 

Rig utilization

25

%

 

32

%

 

68

%

 

47

%

 

67

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTERNATIONAL SOLUTIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

$

23,996

 

 

$

22,477

 

 

$

48,353

 

 

$

144,185

 

 

$

211,731

 

Direct operating expenses

25,157

 

 

27,595

 

 

43,119

 

 

124,791

 

 

157,856

 

Selling, general and administrative expense

733

 

 

1,129

 

 

1,399

 

 

4,565

 

 

5,624

 

Depreciation

897

 

 

996

 

 

8,042

 

 

17,531

 

 

35,466

 

Asset impairment charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

156,686

 

 

7,419

 

Restructuring charges

683

 

 

2,297

 

 

 

 

2,980

 

 

 

Segment operating income (loss)

$

(3,474

)

 

$

(9,540

)

 

$

(4,207

)

 

$

(162,368

)

 

$

5,366

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue days

452

 

 

988

 

 

1,598

 

 

4,605

 

 

6,426

 

Average rig revenue per day

$

45,986

 

 

$

19,642

 

 

$

28,199

 

 

$

29,116

 

 

$

31,269

 

Average rig expense per day

42,816

 

 

21,589

 

 

22,722

 

 

23,066

 

 

21,626

 

Average rig margin per day

$

3,170

 

 

$

(1,947

)

 

$

5,477

 

 

$

6,050

 

 

$

9,643

 

Rig utilization

15

%

 

34

%

 

56

%

 

40

%

 

55

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OFFSHORE GULF OF MEXICO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

$

32,321

 

 

$

37,494

 

 

$

38,468

 

 

$

143,149

 

 

$

147,635

 

Direct operating expenses

27,711

 

 

28,967

 

 

32,148

 

 

119,371

 

 

114,306

 

Selling, general and administrative expense

72

 

 

1,248

 

 

1,004

 

 

3,365

 

 

3,725

 

Depreciation

3,090

 

 

3,004

 

 

2,499

 

 

11,681

 

 

10,010

 

Restructuring charges

(8

)

 

1,262

 

 

 

 

1,254

 

 

 

Segment operating income

$

1,456

 

 

$

3,013

 

 

$

2,817

 

 

$

7,478

 

 

$

19,594

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue days

460

 

 

455

 

 

552

 

 

1,922

 

 

2,163

 

Average rig revenue per day

$

45,254

 

 

$

49,654

 

 

$

43,072

 

 

$

45,145

 

 

$

37,478

 

Average rig expense per day

37,591

 

 

34,702

 

 

35,612

 

 

37,410

 

 

28,663

 

Average rig margin per day

$

7,663

 

 

$

14,952

 

 

$

7,460

 

 

$

7,735

 

 

$

8,815

 

Rig utilization

63

%

 

63

%

 

75

%

 

66

%

 

74

%

(1) Operations previously reported within the H&P Technologies reportable segment are now managed and presented within the North America Solutions reportable segment. All prior period segment disclosures have been recast for these segment changes.

 

Note 1: Per revenue day metrics and segment operating income/loss are used by the Company to facilitate period-to-period comparisons in operating performance of the Company’s reportable segments in the aggregate. These measures highlight operating trends and aid analytical comparisons. However, per revenue day metrics and segment operating income/loss have limitations and should not be used as alternatives to revenues, expenses, or operating income/loss, which are performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Note 2: Operating statistics exclude the effects of offshore platform management contracts and gains and losses from translation of foreign currency transactions and do not include reimbursements of “out-of-pocket” expenses in revenue per day, expense per day and margin per day calculations.

Reimbursed amounts were as follows:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(in thousands)

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

North America Solutions

$

6,915

 

 

$

27,807

 

 

$

66,966

 

 

$

171,455

 

 

$

285,614

 

International Solutions

3,224

 

 

3,079

 

 

3,291

 

 

10,099

 

 

10,797

 

Offshore Gulf of Mexico

5,548

 

 

8,223

 

 

7,899

 

 

30,436

 

 

26,433

 

Segment reconciliation amounts were as follows:

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

(in thousands)

North America
Solutions

 

Offshore Gulf
of Mexico

 

International
Solutions

 

Other

 

Eliminations

 

Total

Operating revenue

$

149,304

 

 

$

32,321

 

 

$

23,996

 

 

$

2,646

 

 

$

 

 

$

208,267

 

Intersegment

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,974

 

 

(7,974

)

 

 

Total operating revenue

$

149,304

 

 

$

32,321

 

 

$

23,996

 

 

$

10,620

 

 

$

(7,974

)

 

$

208,267

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct operating expenses

104,742

 

 

25,567

 

 

24,760

 

 

8,940

 

 

 

 

164,009

 

Intersegment

5,306

 

 

2,144

 

 

397

 

 

127

 

 

(7,974

)

 

 

Total contract drilling services & other operating expenses

$

110,048

 

 

$

27,711

 

 

$

25,157

 

 

$

9,067

 

 

$

(7,974

)

 

$

164,009

 

 

Year Ended September 30, 2020

(in thousands)

North America
Solutions

 

Offshore Gulf
of Mexico

 

International
Solutions

 

Other

 

Eliminations

 

Total

Operating revenue

$

1,474,380

 

 

$

143,149

 

 

$

144,185

 

 

$

12,213

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,773,927

 

Intersegment

 

 

 

 

 

 

36,901

 

 

(36,901

)

 

 

Total operating revenue

$

1,474,380

 

 

$

143,149

 

 

$

144,185

 

 

$

49,114

 

 

$

(36,901

)

 

$

1,773,927

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct operating expenses

913,162

 

 

112,852

 

 

123,651

 

 

40,900

 

 

 

 

1,190,565

 

Intersegment

29,115

 

 

6,519

 

 

1,140

 

 

127

 

 

(36,901

)

 

 

Total contract drilling services & other operating expenses

$

942,277

 

 

$

119,371

 

 

$

124,791

 

 

$

41,027

 

 

$

(36,901

)

 

$

1,190,565

 

 

Segment operating income (loss) for all segments is a non-GAAP financial measure of the Company’s performance, as it excludes gain on sale of assets, corporate selling, general and administrative expenses, corporate restructuring charges, and corporate depreciation. The Company considers segment operating income (loss) to be an important supplemental measure of operating performance for presenting trends in the Company’s core businesses. This measure is used by the Company to facilitate period-to-period comparisons in operating performance of the Company’s reportable segments in the aggregate by eliminating items that affect comparability between periods. The Company believes that segment operating income (loss) is useful to investors because it provides a means to evaluate the operating performance of the segments and the Company on an ongoing basis using criteria that are used by our internal decision makers. Additionally, it highlights operating trends and aids analytical comparisons. However, segment operating income has limitations and should not be used as an alternative to operating income or loss, a performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP, as it excludes certain costs that may affect the Company’s operating performance in future periods.

The following table reconciles operating income (loss) per the information above to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes as reported on the Consolidated Statements of Operations:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

(in thousands)

2020

 

2020

 

2019 (1)

 

2020

 

2019 (1)

Operating income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America Solutions

$

(78,197

)

 

$

(25,157

)

 

$

60,384

 

 

$

(393,902

)

 

$

80,898

 

International Solutions

(3,474

)

 

(9,540

)

 

(4,207

)

 

(162,368

)

 

5,366

 

Offshore Gulf of Mexico

1,456

 

 

3,013

 

 

2,817

 

 

7,478

 

 

19,594

 

Other

699

 

 

4,389

 

 

1,388

 

 

4,403

 

 

3,375

 

Segment operating income (loss)

$

(79,516

)

 

$

(27,295

)

 

$

60,382

 

 

$

(544,389

)

 

$

109,233

 

Gain on sale of assets

27,985

 

 

4,201

 

 

12,641

 

 

46,775

 

 

39,691

 

Corporate selling, general and administrative costs, corporate depreciation and corporate restructuring charges

(23,899

)

 

(34,490

)

 

(34,002

)

 

(122,573

)

 

(128,342

)

Operating income (loss)

$

(75,430

)

 

$

(57,584

)

 

$

39,021

 

 

$

(620,187

)

 

$

20,582

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and dividend income

753

 

 

771

 

 

2,607

 

 

7,304

 

 

9,468

 

Interest expense

(6,154

)

 

(6,125

)

 

(8,043

)

 

(24,474

)

 

(25,188

)

Gain (loss) on investment securities

(1,395

)

 

2,267

 

 

(4,260

)

 

(8,720

)

 

(54,488

)

Gain on sale of subsidiary

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,963

 

 

 

Other

(1,673

)

 

(2,914

)

 

(546

)

 

(5,384

)

 

(1,596

)

Total unallocated amounts

(8,469

)

 

(6,001

)

 

(10,242

)

 

(16,311

)

 

(71,804

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

$

(83,899

)

 

$

(63,585

)

 

$

28,779

 

 

$

(636,498

)

 

$

(51,222

)

(1) Operations previously reported within the H&P Technologies reportable segment are now managed and presented within the North America Solutions reportable segment. All prior period segment disclosures have been recast for these segment changes.

 

SUPPLEMENTARY STATISTICAL INFORMATION

Unaudited

 

U.S. LAND RIG COUNTS & MARKETABLE FLEET STATISTICS

 

 

November 19,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

Q4FY20

 

2020*

 

2020*

 

2020*

 

Average

U.S. Land Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Term Contract Rigs

57

 

54

 

53

 

54

Spot Contract Rigs

25

 

15

 

15

 

11

Total Contracted Rigs

82

 

69

 

68

 

65

Idle or Other Rigs

180

 

193

 

194

 

197

Total Marketable Fleet

262

 

262

 

262

 

262

(*) As of November 19, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, the Company had 2, 11, and 20, respectively, contracted rigs generating revenue that were idle.

 

H&P GLOBAL FLEET UNDER TERM CONTRACT STATISTICS

Number of Rigs Already Under Long-Term Contracts(**)

(Estimated Quarterly Average — as of 9/30/20)

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

Segment

FY21

 

FY21

 

FY21

 

FY21

 

FY22

 

FY22

 

FY22

U.S. Land Operations

57.1

 

 

54.3

 

 

37.2

 

 

28.3

 

 

21.2

 

 

14.2

 

 

10.3

 

International Land Operations

1.0

 

 

1.0

 

 

1.0

 

 

1.0

 

 

1.0

 

 

1.0

 

 

1.0

 

Offshore Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

58.1

 

 

55.3

 

 

38.2

 

 

29.3

 

 

22.2

 

 

15.2

 

 

11.3

 

(**) All of the above rig contracts have original terms equal to or in excess of six months and include provisions for early termination fees.

 

SELECT ITEMS(***)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

(in thousands, except per share data)

Pretax

 

Tax

 

Net

 

EPS

Net loss (GAAP basis)

 

 

 

 

$

(58,963

)

 

$

(0.55

)

Fair market adjustment to equity investments

$

(1,395

)

 

$

(307

)

 

$

(1,088

)

 

$

(0.01

)

Restructuring charges

$

(552

)

 

$

(122

)

 

$

(430

)

 

$

 

Gain on the sale of real estate property

$

27,200

 

 

$

5,989

 

 

$

21,211

 

 

$

0.20

 

Adjusted net loss

 

 

 

 

$

(78,656

)

 

$

(0.74

)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

(in thousands, except per share data)

Pretax

 

Tax

 

Net

 

EPS

Net loss (GAAP basis)

 

 

 

 

$

(45,599

)

 

$

(0.43

)

Restructuring charges

$

(15,495

)

 

$

(3,254

)

 

$

(12,241

)

 

$

(0.11

)

Fair market adjustment to equity investments

$

2,267

 

 

$

652

 

 

$

1,615

 

 

$

0.02

 

Adjusted net loss

 

 

 

 

$

(34,973

)

 

$

(0.34

)

 

 

Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2020

(in thousands, except per share data)

Pretax

 

Tax

 

Net

 

EPS

Net loss (GAAP basis)

 

 

 

 

$

(494,497

)

 

$

(4.60

)

Impairment of goodwill, rigs and related equipment

$

(563,234

)

 

$

(125,770

)

 

$

(437,464

)

 

$

(4.03

)

Restructuring charges

$

(16,047

)

 

$

(3,534

)

 

$

(12,513

)

 

$

(0.11

)

Fair market adjustment to equity investments

$

(8,720

)

 

$

(1,920

)

 

$

(6,800

)

 

$

(0.06

)

Gain on the sale of real estate property

$

27,200

 

 

$

5,989

 

 

$

21,211

 

 

$

0.20

 

Reversal of accrued compensation

$

17,681

 

 

$

4,038

 

 

$

13,643

 

 

$

0.13

 

Gain on the sale of a subsidiary

$

14,963

 

 

$

4,205

 

 

$

10,758

 

 

$

0.10

 

Change in fair value of contingent liability

$

3,100

 

 

$

683

 

 

$

2,417

 

 

$

0.03

 

Adjusted net loss

 

 

 

 

$

(85,749

)

 

$

(0.86

)

Note: Excluded from the select items above are revenues recognized due to early contract terminations in the amount (pretax) of $11.7 million and $50.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and $72.2 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

 

(***)The Company believes identifying and excluding select items is useful in assessing and understanding current operational performance, especially in making comparisons over time involving previous and subsequent periods and/or forecasting future period results. Select items are excluded as they are deemed to be outside of the Company's core business operations.

 

27.10.20
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast