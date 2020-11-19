ACAMS’ 2nd Annual AML and Anti-Financial Crime Conference – Virtual Caribbean to Bring Together Region’s Most Prominent Compliance Experts for Groundbreaking 2-Day Event

Attendees of the Virtual Caribbean conference will also have the opportunity to network online with their peers and ask questions of the region’s supervisory officials and compliance experts, all from the safety of their homes. In addition to the strong line-up of speakers, this year’s conference will feature more female speakers and panelists than ever, with women actually outnumbering their male counterparts.

As part of its ongoing effort to support compliance professionals across the globe during these trying times, ACAMS will host its 2nd Annual AML & Anti-Financial Crime Conference – Virtual Caribbean beginning on Dec. 1. The unique, two-day training and networking event will feature key financial regulators, high-ranking law enforcement officials, compliance executives and other subject-matter experts for panel discussions on the Caribbean’s most pressing anti-financial crime concerns, including regulatory expectations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the threat of trade-based money laundering and the hurdles to maintaining correspondent banking services in jurisdictions deemed high-risk.

“Compliance professionals who attended our inaugural Caribbean conference in Miami last year made it clear that correspondent banking, corruption and human trafficking are among the region’s biggest AFC priorities, and we’re proud to say that we have senior governmental officials from the Bahamas, Jamaica, Curacao, Trinidad & Tobago and the United States speaking to these issues this year,” said Angela Salter, interim president of ACAMS. “We’re all looking forward to hearing directly from keynote speaker Lt. Col. Edward Croft, who currently serves as the Chair of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) and will offer attendees insights into CFATF’s priorities over the coming year.”

“ACAMS recognizes that the Caribbean remains a vital global financial center, with a compliance sector that is comprised as much of individuals as it is of institutions,” she said. “The Virtual Caribbean conference is an unparalleled opportunity for those compliance professionals to learn from the region’s leading AFC experts and network with their peers from other firms.”

Taken together, the panels offer actionable, practical guidance for attendees to adopt and adapt for their own institutions on topics as diverse as artificial intelligence tools, enhanced risk management and emerging threats related to fraud and sanctions evasion.

Participants will be able to view panels in real-time or watch on-demand content that will be made available for 90-days following the conference. The full program for the conference can be found here.

