 

Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 05:10  |  72   |   |   

Xpeng Inc. (“Xpeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its next-generation autonomous driving architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006399/en/

Xpeng P7 Smart Sports Sedan (Photo: Business Wire)

Xpeng P7 Smart Sports Sedan (Photo: Business Wire)

Xpeng has significantly upgraded its autonomous driving software and hardware systems for the 2021 production models. The Company has become the first car manufacturer to adopt Lidar (laser for imaging, detection and ranging) as a new hardware component for its next-generation autonomous driving architecture, significantly improving the vehicle’s high-precision object recognition performance.

“Introducing Lidar technology into production vehicles is a breakthrough in popularizing autonomous driving, and an endorsement of our in-house R&D process. Our customers will benefit from this premium advanced technology, which makes autonomous driving more driver-friendly, safe and effective,” said He Xiaopeng, Chairman & CEO of Xpeng.

The new hardware architecture is a combination of high-definition (HD) cameras, millimeter-wave radars, ultrasonic sensors, Lidar, high-precision positioning and mapping systems, all powered by a high-performance computing platform. Equipped with a total of 32 sensors, the system provides the strongest hardware redundancy, effectively avoiding single-system failure to deliver enhanced safety protection. It will also cover more usage scenarios, effectively enabling Xpeng vehicles to perform low-speed Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) functions for city driving.

The software architecture is based on a full-stack of in-house-developed technologies, consisting of multiple modules: perception, behavior planning, behavior/motion prediction and map fusion, among others, forming a fully closed loop of data and algorithms to support rapid functional iteration.

This next-generation autonomous driving architecture will deliver major enhancements, including:

Enhanced integrated control unit

The XPU autonomous driving intelligent control unit integrates vehicle control and parking functions, making decision-making and execution more efficient. At the same time, by streamlining the number of controllers and wiring harnesses, the weight of the system is reduced.

Seite 1 von 2
XPeng (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: XPENG (XPEV) Börsenkonkurrenz für TSLA und NIO?

Diskussion: XPeng - chinesischer Tesla-Rivale
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020 Xpeng Inc. (“Xpeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its next-generation autonomous driving architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020. This press release features multimedia. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Alnylam Receives Approval for OXLUMO (lumasiran) in the European Union for the Treatment of Primary ...
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Neutralize 99.9% of the Virus That Causes ...
Amazon Announces 2020’s Best Books of the Year
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Results from Phase 3 CROWN Trial of Pfizer’s LORBRENA (lorlatinib) in Previously Untreated ...
Stoke Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $97.5 Million Public Offering
PMI’s ESG Performance Recognized by the S&P Dow Jones Indices
The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Investments: Saturn Oil & Gas, Petrochina, XPENG: Ready for Take-off!
13.11.20
Dow Jones, Disney, Palantir, Li Auto, Xpeng, Moderna, T-Mobile US - Opening Bell
12.11.20
Dow Jones, Pinduoduo, Xpeng, Nio, Li Auto, Moderna, Carnival, Disney, Nike - Opening Bell
12.11.20
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
02.11.20
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
29.10.20
XPeng zeigt Spitzenfunktionen auf dem Tech Day 2020
29.10.20
XPeng Unveils Cutting Edge Features at 2020 Tech Day

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
91
XPeng - chinesischer Tesla-Rivale
13.11.20
23
XPENG (XPEV) Börsenkonkurrenz für TSLA und NIO?