 

Sensorion Hosting Key Opinion Leader Call with Dr. John Greinwald on Genetic Hearing Loss in Children on December 2, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 07:30  |  68   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announced today that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call on genetic hearing loss in children on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 8:00am Eastern Time.

The call will feature a presentation by KOL John Greinwald Jr., MD, FAAP, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, who will discuss genetic forms of hearing loss in children. Dr. Greinwald will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Sensorion's management team will also discuss their strategy and approach to treating genetic forms of hearing loss and their key partnerships with Institut Pasteur and Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital in the field of genetic disorders of the inner ear.

To register for the call, please click here.

Dr. John Greinwald is a tenured professor of Otolaryngology and Pediatrics with over 20 years of experience with a focus on the genetic causes and treatment of deafness. Dr. Greinwald co-founded the Ear and Hearing Center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. He has pioneered the establishment of diagnostic evaluation algorithms for children with sensorineural hearing loss and developed a next generation sequencing platform to determine the genetic causes of hearing loss in children.

He has 92 peer review articles published with the majority related to hearing loss. His research interests concentrate on identifying novel causes of genetic diseases, mitigating barriers to genetic counseling in underserved populations, developing innovative methods of providing complex genetic information to patients and physicians and helped pioneer minimal access cochlear implant surgery. Clinically, he is the Medical Director of the Cochlear Implant Team and faculty in the Auditory Genetics Laboratory of the Ear and Hearing Center.

Dr. Greinwald received his undergraduate B.S. degree from Wofford College and his M.D. degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. His Otolaryngology training was at the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Virginia and his pediatric otolaryngology fellowship at the University of Iowa. He is board certified in Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. In the second half of 2019, Sensorion launched two preclinical gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin. The Company is potentially uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

Disclaimer

