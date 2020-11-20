Results of acquisition (purchasing) of own shares of AB “Linas”
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 20.11.2020, 12:26 | 26 | 0 |
Linas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
AB “Linas” chief of finance
On 23 October 2020 the purchase of AB “Linas” own shares through AB “Nasdaq Vilnius” Stock Exchange and on 13 November 2020 the purchase of own shares on a commission basis through AB “Šiaulių bankas” was completed. On 26 October 2020 and on 16 November 2020 during the purchase of own shares, AB “Linas” purchased total 981,924 shares. After own shares acquisition AB “Linas” holds 1,835,833 shares or 7.64 per cent of its own shares.
AB “Linas” chief of finance
Egidijus Mikeliūnas
+370 45 506100
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0