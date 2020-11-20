Gofore Plc Gofore specifies its 2020 financial guidance
GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 20 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 15:15
Gofore specifies its 2020 financial guidance
Gofore Plc specifies its 2020 financial guidance. The guidance adjustment is based on better than anticipated Group net sales development despite the impact of COVID-19.
New 2020 financial guidance (of 20 November 2020):
Gofore estimates that its full-year 2020 net sales will exceed the previously estimated net sales range of EUR 76 million (2019: EUR 64.1 million) and adjusted operating profit before amortisation of goodwill (adjusted EBITA) will grow in 2020 compared to 2019 (EUR 8.0 million).
Previous 2020 financial guidance (of 10 August 2020):
Gofore estimates that its full-year 2020 net sales will be in the range of EUR 70–76 million (2019: EUR 64.1 million) and adjusted operating profit before amortisation of goodwill (adjusted EBITA) will grow in 2020 compared to 2019 (EUR 8.0 million).
Gofore reports and comments on the development of its business in its monthly Business Reviews.
Further information:
Timur Kärki, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Gofore Plc
tel. +358 40 828 5886
timur.karki@gofore.com
Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc
tel. +358 40 540 2280
mikael.nylund@gofore.com
Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210
Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 700 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2019, our net sales amounted to EUR 64.1 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com.
Gofore Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare