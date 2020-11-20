GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 20 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 15:15



Gofore specifies its 2020 financial guidance



Gofore Plc specifies its 2020 financial guidance. The guidance adjustment is based on better than anticipated Group net sales development despite the impact of COVID-19.

New 2020 financial guidance (of 20 November 2020):



Gofore estimates that its full-year 2020 net sales will exceed the previously estimated net sales range of EUR 76 million (2019: EUR 64.1 million) and adjusted operating profit before amortisation of goodwill (adjusted EBITA) will grow in 2020 compared to 2019 (EUR 8.0 million).



Previous 2020 financial guidance (of 10 August 2020):



Gofore estimates that its full-year 2020 net sales will be in the range of EUR 70–76 million (2019: EUR 64.1 million) and adjusted operating profit before amortisation of goodwill (adjusted EBITA) will grow in 2020 compared to 2019 (EUR 8.0 million).



Gofore reports and comments on the development of its business in its monthly Business Reviews.