AMG Announces Investment in Jackson Square Partners

Jackson Square is an independent, privately owned investment manager specializing in long-only, growth-oriented equity strategies, with approximately $24 billion across Large-Cap Growth, Global Growth, SMID-Cap Growth, and Small-Cap Growth discretionary and non-discretionary assets under administration as of September 30, 2020. Committed to concentrated, long-term investing with a focus on intrinsic business value growth, Jackson Square is based in San Francisco and serves a diversified set of institutional clients and consultants globally.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) and the management team of Jackson Square Partners, LLC (“Jackson Square”) have purchased the minority equity interest in Jackson Square held by Macquarie Investment Management. Following the transaction, the partners of Jackson Square will continue to own a significant majority of the equity of the business.

“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to partner with Jackson Square, as we have tremendous respect for the high-quality business built by an outstanding management team, led by Jeff Van Harte,” said Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMG. “Having known the senior partners for over 15 years, AMG has developed a unique relationship with this team and closely followed the evolution of their business – and when the time was right for the firm to choose a permanent partner, the team chose AMG. With the firm’s investment-centric culture and focus on concentrated strategies, Jackson Square has strong forward growth prospects. AMG’s partnership approach continues to attract outstanding boutique firms that wish to build an enduring franchise, preserve their independence, and leverage AMG’s distribution capabilities around the world. I am pleased to welcome Jeff and his partners to our Affiliate group, and we look forward to working with them on a range of strategic growth initiatives.”

“Given our longstanding relationship with AMG over the years, and its three-decade history of successful partnerships with independent investment firms, AMG is the ideal permanent strategic partner for Jackson Square,” said Jeffrey S. Van Harte, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Jackson Square. “Throughout our multi-decade history as a team, we have believed strongly in the principles of independence and alignment through investing alongside clients. We hold AMG in the highest regard and have long viewed AMG as the partner of choice for independent firms like ours. The preservation of our firm’s entrepreneurial culture of debate and collaboration is essential to our clients and team, and we are excited to work with AMG as we continue to grow the business and consistently deliver superior outcomes for clients.”