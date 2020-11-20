 

AMG Announces Investment in Jackson Square Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 14:30  |  60   |   |   

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) and the management team of Jackson Square Partners, LLC (“Jackson Square”) have purchased the minority equity interest in Jackson Square held by Macquarie Investment Management. Following the transaction, the partners of Jackson Square will continue to own a significant majority of the equity of the business.

Jackson Square is an independent, privately owned investment manager specializing in long-only, growth-oriented equity strategies, with approximately $24 billion across Large-Cap Growth, Global Growth, SMID-Cap Growth, and Small-Cap Growth discretionary and non-discretionary assets under administration as of September 30, 2020. Committed to concentrated, long-term investing with a focus on intrinsic business value growth, Jackson Square is based in San Francisco and serves a diversified set of institutional clients and consultants globally.

“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to partner with Jackson Square, as we have tremendous respect for the high-quality business built by an outstanding management team, led by Jeff Van Harte,” said Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMG. “Having known the senior partners for over 15 years, AMG has developed a unique relationship with this team and closely followed the evolution of their business – and when the time was right for the firm to choose a permanent partner, the team chose AMG. With the firm’s investment-centric culture and focus on concentrated strategies, Jackson Square has strong forward growth prospects. AMG’s partnership approach continues to attract outstanding boutique firms that wish to build an enduring franchise, preserve their independence, and leverage AMG’s distribution capabilities around the world. I am pleased to welcome Jeff and his partners to our Affiliate group, and we look forward to working with them on a range of strategic growth initiatives.”

“Given our longstanding relationship with AMG over the years, and its three-decade history of successful partnerships with independent investment firms, AMG is the ideal permanent strategic partner for Jackson Square,” said Jeffrey S. Van Harte, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Jackson Square. “Throughout our multi-decade history as a team, we have believed strongly in the principles of independence and alignment through investing alongside clients. We hold AMG in the highest regard and have long viewed AMG as the partner of choice for independent firms like ours. The preservation of our firm’s entrepreneurial culture of debate and collaboration is essential to our clients and team, and we are excited to work with AMG as we continue to grow the business and consistently deliver superior outcomes for clients.”

Seite 1 von 2
Affiliated Managers Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AMG Announces Investment in Jackson Square Partners WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) and the management team of Jackson Square Partners, LLC (“Jackson Square”) have purchased the minority equity interest in Jackson Square held by …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der U.S. FDA ...
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Amarin Shares Topline Data from Partner’s Pivotal Phase 3 Study of VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) in ...
Mesoblast Enters Global Collaboration for Development, Manufacture and Commercialization of ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Pricing of an Upsized Initial Public Offering
New data at ASH to reinforce breadth of Novartis hematology portfolio across multiple blood cancers ...
Novartis secures exclusive rights for potential acute respiratory distress syndrome cell therapy
ValOre Reports Anomalous Rhodium Assay Values in 18 of 21 Historical Drill Core Pulps; High Value ...
Protective Insurance launches digital safety marketplace
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
AMG Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020