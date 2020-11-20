IEC Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

IEC reported revenues of $46.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 5.7% as compared to revenues of $43.9 million for the fourth quarter of the year ended September 30, 2019 (“fiscal 2019”). Gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $6.7 million, or 14.5% of sales, compared to gross profit of $6.4 million, or 14.6% of sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Selling and administrative expenses were $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, a slight increase compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, and decreased slightly as a percent of sales to 8.2% as compared to 8.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating income was $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of $0.2 million, or 8.3% when compared to the same quarter in the prior fiscal year. The Company reported net income of $1.9 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company also reported operating cash inflow of $7.3 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, as compared to $1.2 million of cash flows used by operations for the same period in fiscal 2019.

For fiscal 2020, the Company reported revenues of $182.7 million, an increase of 16.4% as compared to revenues of $157.0 million for fiscal 2019. Gross profit for fiscal 2020 was $24.1 million, or 13.2% of sales, which includes the negative impact of a one-time inventory reserve of $1.0 million related to a reorganization at a customer in the medical sector, compared to gross profit of $21.6 million, or 13.8% of sales in fiscal 2019. Adjusted for the impact of the one-time inventory reserve, taken in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, adjusted gross margin for fiscal 2020 was 13.7% of sales. Selling and administrative expenses were $14.0 million in fiscal 2020, or 7.7% of sales, as compared to $14.1 million, or 9.0% of sales, in fiscal 2019. Operating income was $10.1 million for fiscal 2020, an increase of 33.9% when compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year. The Company reported net income of $6.8 million, or $0.65 per basic and $0.63 per diluted share for fiscal 2020, compared to net income of $4.7 million, or $0.46 per basic and $0.45 per diluted share in fiscal 2019. Adjusted for the impact of the one-time inventory reserve, taken in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, adjusted net income per common share would have been $0.72 per basic and $0.70 per diluted share for fiscal 2020. Please see the reconciliation tables included in this release for further information regarding these non-GAAP measures. The Company also reported operating cash flow of $15.0 million during fiscal 2020, as compared to $10.5 million of cash flows used by operations in fiscal 2019, an increase of over $25 million year over year.

Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President and CEO of IEC Electronics commented, “Our fourth fiscal quarter showed continued solid performance, closing out a strong year for IEC. At the start of fiscal 2020, we established three primary goals for our Company: to drive double-digit organic growth for the fiscal year, continue to achieve industry-leading margins and to generate operating cash flow and we delivered on all three. Our ability to reach these goals is a credit to our employees, who continued to execute our strategy despite adverse circumstances, and a testament to our growing reputation as a premier partner for the manufacture of life-saving and mission critical products.

“Our robust year-end backlog of $194.5 million is derived from a diverse range of customers. Notably, $180.2 million of the backlog is expected to ship within the next twelve months, which represents a year-over-year increase of 19.1% when compared to $151.3 million at the end of fiscal 2019. We are focused on continuing to enhance our offerings to build upon our leadership position as a 100% U.S.-based integrated manufacturing partner. We are pleased with the operational and financial success that we achieved in fiscal 2020, despite the challenges presented by the global pandemic, and we are energized by the opportunities ahead in fiscal 2021 to drive continued growth and profitability.”

Conference Call

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2015, AS9100D, ISO 13485, and is Nadcap accredited. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

References in this release to “IEC,” “IEC Electronics,” the “Company,” “we,” “our,” or “us” mean IEC Electronics Corp. and its subsidiaries except where the context otherwise requires. This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future sales and operating results, future prospects, the capabilities and capacities of business operations, any financial or other guidance and all statements that are not based on historical fact, but rather reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events. The ultimate correctness of these forward-looking statements is dependent upon a number of known and unknown risks and events and is subject to various uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

The following important factors, among others, could affect future results and events, causing those results and events to differ materially from those views expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements: the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including our supply chain, workforce and customer demand; business conditions and growth or contraction in our customers’ industries, the electronic manufacturing services industry and the general economy; our ability to control our material, labor and other costs; our dependence on a limited number of major customers and suppliers; uncertainties as to availability and timing of governmental funding for our customers; the impact of government regulations, including U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations; unforeseen product failures and the potential product liability claims that may be associated with such failures; technological, engineering and other start-up issues related to new programs and products; variability and timing of customer requirements; the potential consolidation of our customer base; availability of component supplies; dependence on certain industries; the ability to realize the full value of our backlog; the types and mix of sales to our customers; litigation and governmental investigations; intellectual property litigation; variability of our operating results; our ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; the availability of capital and other economic, business and competitive factors affecting our customers, our industry and business generally; failure or breach of our information technology systems; and natural disasters. Any one or more of such risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on us or the value of our common stock. For a further list and description of various risks, relevant factors and uncertainties that could cause future results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date indicated or as of the date of this release. We do not undertake any obligation to, and may not, publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or which we hereafter become aware of, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time and we cannot predict these events or how they may affect us and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Company Contact: Thomas L. Barbato Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer IEC Electronics Corp. (315) 332-4493 tbarbato@iec-electronics.com Agency Contact: John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau IMS Investor Relations (203) 972 - 9200 jnesbett@institutionalms.com







IEC ELECTRONICS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 and 2019

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 312 $ — Accounts receivable, net of allowance 30,361 27,618 Unbilled contract revenue 8,773 9,529 Inventories 51,374 44,267 Federal income tax receivable — 517 Other current assets 1,757 1,454 Total current assets 92,577 83,385 Property, plant and equipment, net 23,587 19,433 Deferred income taxes 4,840 7,154 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of accumulated amortization 260 — Other long-term assets 1,700 860 Total assets $ 122,964 $ 110,832 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ 1,371 Current portion of operating lease obligation 61 — Current portion of finance lease obligation 436 338 Accounts payable 29,733 23,690 Accrued payroll and related expenses 3,659 3,174 Other accrued expenses 457 668 Customer deposits 19,783 13,229 Total current liabilities 54,129 42,470 Long-term debt 21,476 28,910 Long-term operating lease obligation 184 — Long-term finance lease obligation 6,616 6,685 Other long-term liabilities 1,404 1,527 Total liabilities 83,809 79,592 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: — — 500,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized 50,000,000 shares Issued: 11,556,214 and 11,394,036 shares, respectively Outstanding: 10,500,726 and 10,338,548 shares, respectively 105 103 Additional paid-in capital 49,161 48,001 Accumulated deficit (8,522 ) (15,275 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 1,055,488 shares (1,589 ) (1,589 ) Total stockholders’ equity 39,155 31,240 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 122,964 $ 110,832





IEC ELECTRONICS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 and 2019

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Years Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 (unaudited) Net sales $ 46,446 $ 43,922 $ 182,714 $ 156,981 Cost of sales 39,709 37,528 158,594 135,337 Gross profit 6,737 6,394 24,120 21,644 Selling and administrative expenses 3,792 3,675 13,986 14,076 Operating profit 2,945 2,719 10,134 7,568 Interest expense 327 485 1,438 1,645 Income before income taxes 2,618 2,234 8,696 5,923 Provision for income taxes 691 440 1,943 1,176 Net income $ 1,927 $ 1,794 $ 6,753 $ 4,747 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.65 $ 0.46 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.63 $ 0.45 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 10,497,809 10,343,774 10,417,445 10,306,947 Diluted 10,881,025 10,574,050 10,727,438 10,518,126





IEC ELECTRONICS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS of CASH FLOWS

THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 and 2019

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Years Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: (unaudited) Net income $ 1,927 $ 1,794 $ 6,753 $ 4,747 Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation 213 152 739 567 Depreciation and amortization 890 785 3,332 2,832 Change in reserve for doubtful accounts 20 16 114 (14 ) Change in excess/obsolete inventory reserve 42 (100 ) 1,268 (81 ) Deferred tax expense 563 845 2,314 1,577 Amortization of deferred gain on sale of leaseback (28 ) (29 ) (114 ) (114 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (61 ) (1,022 ) (2,857 ) (2,436 ) Unbilled contract revenue 1,744 (2,224 ) 756 (5,196 ) Inventories (4,557 ) 657 (8,375 ) (13,828 ) Federal income tax receivable 1,034 (517 ) 517 (517 ) Other current assets (371 ) 439 (303 ) 293 Other long-term assets (526 ) 2 (856 ) (434 ) Accounts payable 6,439 (3,963 ) 5,251 (2,670 ) Change in book overdraft position (225 ) (1,727 ) (332 ) (2,329 ) Accrued expenses 831 199 274 1,588 Customer deposits (656 ) 3,479 6,554 5,634 Net change in lease right-of-use assets and liabilities (15 ) — (15 ) — Other long-term liabilities — — — (75 ) Net cash flows provided by/(used in) operating activities 7,264 (1,214 ) 15,020 (10,456 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,201 ) (999 ) (6,268 ) (2,118 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment — — — 20 Net cash flows used in investing activities (3,201 ) (999 ) (6,268 ) (2,098 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Advances from revolving line of credit 20,515 23,882 76,038 81,225 Repayments of revolving line of credit (26,219 ) (21,244 ) (82,724 ) (67,575 ) Borrowings under other loan agreements 1,782 — 1,782 391 Repayments under other loan agreements — (342 ) (3,904 ) (1,231 ) Payments under finance lease (103 ) (80 ) (387 ) (310 ) Proceeds received from lease financing obligation 1 — 416 — Debt issuance costs — (28 ) (84 ) (55 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 273 22 434 101 Proceeds from employee stock plan purchases — 7 87 60 Cash paid for employee taxes upon vesting of restricted stock — (5 ) (98 ) (53 ) Restricted (non-vested) stock grants, net of forfeitures — 1 — 1 Net cash flows (used in)/provided by financing activities (3,751 ) 2,213 (8,440 ) 12,554 Net cash increase for the year 312 — 312 — Cash, beginning of year — — — — Cash, end of year $ 312 $ — $ 312 $ —





IEC ELECTRONICS CORP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION TABLE

YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year Ended September 30,

2020 Reconciliation to adjusted gross profit: Gross profit $ 24,120 Non-cash charge (1) 987 Adjusted gross profit $ 25,107 Reconciliation to adjusted gross margin: Gross margin 13.2 % Non-cash charge (1) 0.5 % Adjusted gross margin 13.7 % Reconciliation to adjusted net income: Net income $ 6,753 Non-cash charge (1) 987 Income tax effect (2) (207 ) Adjusted net income $ 7,533 Reconciliation to adjusted net income per common share: Net income per common share, basic $ 0.65 Non-cash charge, net of tax (1)(2) 0.07 Adjusted net income per common share, basic $ 0.72 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.63 Non-cash charge, net of tax (1)(2) 0.07 Adjusted net income per common share, diluted (3) $ 0.70

(1) A non-cash charge related to the increase in our excess and obsolete inventory reserve due to a reorganization at a customer of IEC.

(2) The income tax effect related to the non-cash charge was calculated using an effective tax rate of 21%.

(3) Adjusted net income per common share, diluted is calculated based on adjusted net income and reflects the dilutive impact of shares, where applicable, based on adjusted net income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, net income per share basic and diluted, gross profit and gross margin, U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measures, we present adjusted net income, adjusted net income per basic and diluted share, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, which are non-GAAP measures, to reflect the impact of a one-time inventory reserve related to a Chapter 11 reorganization at one of the Company’s customers in the medical sector. The Company’s management believes these non-GAAP measures are important measures of our performance because they allow management, investors and others to evaluate and compare our performance from period to period by removing the impact of the one-time inventory reserve. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per basic and diluted share, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are not calculated through the application of GAAP. As such, they should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measures of net income, net income per basic and diluted share, gross profit and gross margin, and therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures may produce results that vary from the GAAP measures and may not be comparable to a similarly titled non-GAAP measure used by other companies.