Customers Bank Adopts “Appointment-Only” Service for Branch Lobbies; Other Services Remain Available

Many consumers and business clients have transitioned to meet their banking needs by taking advantage of Customers Bank’s robust and secure online and mobile banking in recent months. These services remain unchanged.

Customers Bank continues to closely monitor developments related to the novel coronavirus. At this time, the bank is prioritizing the health and wellbeing of our clients, Team Members, and the public at large by instituting appointment-only service in all branch and office locations. Drive-thru windows, ATMs and night depositories are available as usual.

This move is being taken with the approval and authorization of the Pennsylvania Department of Banking & Securities, explained Richard A. Ehst, president and CEO. “This change is being made after careful consideration of the best methods to protect our clients and Team Members,” said Ehst. “We are doing everything possible to continue to provide full access to all banking services and products.”

Clients who need access to a safety deposit box, or other services that cannot be delivered via the drive-thru such as an account opening, or loan application may schedule an appointment with branch Team Members or the Branch Manager to arrange a socially-distanced in-person meeting. All customers are required to wear a mask during their entire visit.

Ehst reminded customers, “ATMs, online and mobile banking are a safe, secure and convenient alternative to access banking services.” If you want to review ATM daily cash withdrawal and point-of-sale purchase limits, please click here.

Many Customers Bank products and services, including check deposits and bill pay, can be accessed via online banking and consumer and business banking apps. Consumers with a personal banking account who wish to begin online banking can sign-up by using this link. Business banking clients who are not enrolled in online banking should call their Relationship Manager.

For more information including branch phone numbers, visit CustomersBank.com.

About Customers Bank

Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $18.8 billion at September 30, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s voting common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI. Additional information can be found on the company’s website, www.customersbank.com.

