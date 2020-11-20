 

Revance Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 22:05  |  28   |   |   

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its investigational neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, today announced new hire grants totaling an aggregate of 40,500 inducement restricted stock awards (“RSAs”) to nine employees. The RSAs vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on each of the four anniversaries of the applicable vesting commencement date, subject to the new employee's continued service relationship with Revance through the applicable vesting dates.

The Compensation Committee of Revance’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval in 2020. Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow’s feet, as well as in two therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia and adult upper limb spasticity. To accompany DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, Revance owns a unique portfolio of premium products and services for U.S. aesthetics practices, including the exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the RHA Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and the HintMD fintech platform, which includes integrated smart payment, subscription and loyalty digital services. Revance has also partnered with Viatris to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences. For more information or to join our team visit us at www.revance.com.

“Revance Therapeutics” and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
RHA resilient hyaluronic acid and RHA are trademarks of TEOXANE SA.
BOTOX is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Revance Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its investigational neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, today announced new hire grants …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Europcar Mobility Group:  Update on the Discussions Between the Group and Its Corporate Debt Creditors
BeiGene Announces the Approval of XGEVA (Denosumab) in China for the Prevention of Skeletal-Related ...
Stoke Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $97.5 Million Public Offering
GE Healthcare Pioneers Photon Counting CT with Prismatic Sensors Acquisition
Kingswood Acquisition Corp. Prices $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Apollo Global Management, ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of JOYY Inc. (YY) on Behalf of Investors
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Revance to Participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
09.11.20
Revance Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
09.11.20
Revance Announces Results of Phase 2 Trial of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in Plantar Fasciitis
03.11.20
Revance to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
02.11.20
Revance to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 9, 2020
23.10.20
Revance Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)