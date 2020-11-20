Revance Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its investigational neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, today announced new hire grants totaling an aggregate of 40,500 inducement restricted stock awards (“RSAs”) to nine employees. The RSAs vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on each of the four anniversaries of the applicable vesting commencement date, subject to the new employee's continued service relationship with Revance through the applicable vesting dates.

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval in 2020. Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow’s feet, as well as in two therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia and adult upper limb spasticity. To accompany DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, Revance owns a unique portfolio of premium products and services for U.S. aesthetics practices, including the exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the RHA Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and the HintMD fintech platform, which includes integrated smart payment, subscription and loyalty digital services. Revance has also partnered with Viatris to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences. For more information or to join our team visit us at www.revance.com.

“Revance Therapeutics” and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

RHA resilient hyaluronic acid and RHA are trademarks of TEOXANE SA.

BOTOX is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.

