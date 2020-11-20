 

Neenah Renews Share Repurchase Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 22:30  |  16   |   |   

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) announced that on November 19, 2020, its Board of Directors renewed the Company’s share repurchase plan for up to $25 million of its outstanding common stock effective January 2021. The current share repurchase plan remains in effect through December 31, 2020.

Purchases by the Company under the program would be made from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions in accordance with the requirements of applicable law. The timing and amount of any purchases will depend on share price, market conditions and other factors. The program does not require the Company to purchase any specific number of shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

About Neenah

Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company focused on premium niche markets that value performance and image. Key products and markets include advanced filtration media, specialized performance substrates used for digital transfer, tape and abrasive backings, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The Company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 80 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom. Additional information can be found at the Company's web site, www.neenah.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"), or in releases made by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), all as may be amended from time to time. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the PSLRA and we caution investors that any forward-looking statements we make are not guarantees or indicative of future performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control and could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth under the captions "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and/or "Risk Factors" of our latest Form 10-K filed with the SEC as periodically updated by subsequently filed Form 10-Qs (these securities filings can be located on our website at www.neenah.com). Unless specifically required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. These cautionary statements are being made pursuant to the Securities Act, the Exchange Act and the PSLRA with the intention of obtaining the benefits of the "safe harbor" provisions of such laws.

Neenah Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Neenah Renews Share Repurchase Plan Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) announced that on November 19, 2020, its Board of Directors renewed the Company’s share repurchase plan for up to $25 million of its outstanding common stock effective January 2021. The current share repurchase plan remains …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Europcar Mobility Group:  Update on the Discussions Between the Group and Its Corporate Debt Creditors
BeiGene Announces the Approval of XGEVA (Denosumab) in China for the Prevention of Skeletal-Related ...
Stoke Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $97.5 Million Public Offering
GE Healthcare Pioneers Photon Counting CT with Prismatic Sensors Acquisition
Kingswood Acquisition Corp. Prices $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Apollo Global Management, ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of JOYY Inc. (YY) on Behalf of Investors
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
Neenah Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
29.10.20
Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend
22.10.20
Neenah to Report Third Quarter Earnings on November 3, 2020