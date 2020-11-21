Brookfield Renewable Completes Filing of Recast Annual Financial Statements

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated

BROOKFIELD, News, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable (TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC; NYSE: BEP, BEPC) (“Brookfield Renewable Partners”, "BEP", or together with Brookfield Renewable Corporation, "Brookfield Renewable") today announced that each of BEP and Brookfield Renewable Corporation (“BEPC”) has filed recast annual consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 and for each of the years in the three years ended December 31, 2019 and corresponding management’s discussion and analysis (the “Recast Financial Statements”). Following the privatization of TerraForm Power, Inc (“TerraForm Power”) in July 2020, the Recast Financial Statements have been prepared to reflect the consolidation of TerraForm Power by Brookfield Renewable as of October 17, 2017, the date it came under the common control of Brookfield Asset Management.



The Recast Financial Statements supersede and replace in all respects the previously filed annual consolidated financial statements of BEP, BEPC and TerraForm Power for such periods.