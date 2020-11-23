Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the PowerTap Advisory Board

Mr. Nuttall is one of the founding CEO’s of the world’s first waste-to-fuel company. As CEO of Toronto-based Woodland Biofuels ( www.woodlandbiofuels.com ) (“Woodland”), Mr. Nuttall has taken Woodland’s ground breaking automotive fuel technology from drawing board to proven production. Along the way he has forged relationships around the globe with governments, key financial players, oil and gas companies, engineering & construction firms, and feedstock providers. Woodland has raised significant institutional capital from USA and Canadian cleantech funds, strategic investors, and Canadian governments.

Prior to becoming CEO of Woodland, Mr. Nuttall was a partner at Rubicon Investment Group, a merchant bank focused on accelerating the growth of the companies it acquires and invests in. Before this Mr. Nuttall was co-founder and CEO of a leading management consulting firm that helps large and mid-sized organizations in Canada and the United States. At the outset of his career Mr. Nuttall was an M&A and corporate finance lawyer. As a lawyer he practiced at Clifford Chance, one of the world's largest law firms, where he was based in London, and at Torys, a leading corporate law firm based in Toronto. Mr. Nuttall earned his Master of International Laws degree at Cambridge University and is a Pegasus Scholar.

“I’m excited to work with PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. as they roll out hydrogen fueling stations using their leading PowerTap fueling technology. Hydrogen has immense potential as a transport fuel. Most important, renewable hydrogen reduces GHG emissions substantially compared to gasoline. One of the main obstacles to hydrogen’s adoption has always been the lack of fueling infrastructure to deliver it to end users – this has created a huge opportunity for PowerTap‘s technology,” Mr. Nuttall said. He continued, “I look forward to helping PowerTap capitalize on this opportunity – to start, by helping to develop key strategic partnerships in North America and around the world.”