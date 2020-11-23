 

Rapid Medical Expands Comaneci CE Mark Indication to Include Vasospasm Treatment

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 10:00  |  50   |   |   

Comaneci is the first adjustable mesh device indicated for the endovascular treatment of vasospasm

YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Medical, a company focused on the development of next-generation neurovascular devices, has announced CE Mark approval for the expanded indication of Comaneci to treat cerebral vasospasm.

Comaneci is the first adjustable remodeling mesh device designed to temporarily support vessels in the brain without occluding blood flow. Over 4,000 procedures have been performed utilizing Comaneci to assist in the coil embolization of wide-neck intracranial aneurysms. With this approval, Comaneci is now indicated for the mechanical dilation of intracranial vessels suffering from vasospasm.  

Cerebral vasospasm is a devastating complication of subarachnoid hemorrhage, a type of hemorrhagic stroke. The spasms cause a narrowing of the brain blood vessels, reducing blood flow. This occurs in 70% of patients and leads to neurological deterioration in up to 30%1. Balloon angioplasty has been the main therapy for these symptomatic patients, but balloons block blood flow to the already ischemic brain tissue and carry a risk of vessel perforation. Conversely, the Comaneci device is sequentially expanded, allowing the operator to gradually increase its applied force while also monitoring dilatation. This adjustable diameter, low delivery profile and excellent visibility have drawn physicians around the globe to demand Comaneci for vasospasm treatment as it may provide the ability to treat these patients more effectively and with a lower risk of vessel injury.

"Comaneci's expanded indication for the endovascular treatment of vasospasm will provide physicians with an exciting new treatment option for our patients," said Dr. Hervé Brunel, a senior Interventional Neuroradiologist at Marseille University Hospital, France.

Dr. Walid Haddad, Rapid Medical's Chief Clinical Officer, added, "Initial data collected from our procedures in Europe suggest Comaneci's safe and successful performance in the mechanical dilation of intracranial vasospastic vessels. Mechanical dilation was successful in almost all cases and was typically accompanied by significant neurological improvement. I believe that this procedure can meaningfully improve the patient outcomes of this severe disease."

About Rapid Medical

Rapid Medical is developing game-changing devices for neurovascular treatments. Rapid Medical manufactures TIGERTRIEVER, COMANECI, and COLUMBUS steerable neuro guidewires. TIGERTRIEVER, COMANECI and COLUMBUS are CE marked for use in Europe, and COMANECI is also FDA approved. More information is available at www.rapid-medical.com

Contact:
Ronen Eckhouse
+972-72-2503331
ronen@rapid-medical.com

  1. Shaikh el at; Treatment of cerebral vasospasm secondary to subarachnoid hemorrhage utilizing the Comaneci device. International Neuroradiology, June 2020


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rapid Medical Expands Comaneci CE Mark Indication to Include Vasospasm Treatment Comaneci is the first adjustable mesh device indicated for the endovascular treatment of vasospasm YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Rapid Medical, a company focused on the development of next-generation neurovascular devices, has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CGTN: China calls for more inclusive development in post-COVID world
On the Edge Conservation creates virtual animal influencers
G20 Riyadh Summit: Release of Leaders' Declaration
Picosun's medical ALD solutions enable safer surgeries
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Menlo Security as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the Asia-Pacific ...
Military Actuators Market Size Worth $1.7 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Trina Solar Purchases 1.2 Billion units of 210mm Monocrystal Silicon Wafers in Cooperation with ...
How the Other Half Cleans: SC Johnson Survey Finds Majority of Brits Re-cleaning After Their Partners
Palmira launches third European core logistics property fund, with volume of EUR 650 million
3D Printed Wearables Market Size Worth $5.5 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 8.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods