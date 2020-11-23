 

WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 14:30  |  13   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:

Ticker Fund Name Ex-date Record Date Payable Date  

Ordinary
Income 		 

Short
Term
Capital
Gains 		 

Long Term
Capital
Gains 		 

Total Rate
Per Share
AGGY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 11/23/2020 11/24/2020 11/27/2020 $ 0.10000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.10000
AGZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 11/23/2020 11/24/2020 11/27/2020 $ 0.08500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.08500
DES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund 11/23/2020 11/24/2020 11/27/2020 $ 0.06500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.06500
DGRS WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund 11/23/2020 11/24/2020 11/27/2020 $ 0.06500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.06500
DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 11/23/2020 11/24/2020 11/27/2020 $ 0.06500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.06500
DHS WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund 11/23/2020 11/24/2020 11/27/2020 $ 0.18500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.18500
DLN WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund 11/23/2020 11/24/2020 11/27/2020 $ 0.18500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.18500
DON WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund 11/23/2020 11/24/2020 11/27/2020 $ 0.05500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.05500
DTD WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund 11/23/2020 11/24/2020 11/27/2020 $ 0.18000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.18000
DTN WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund 11/23/2020 11/24/2020 11/27/2020 $ 0.16500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.16500
ELD WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund 11/23/2020 11/24/2020 11/27/2020 $ 0.13000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.13000
EMCB WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund 11/23/2020 11/24/2020 11/27/2020 $ 0.24250 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.24250
HYZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund 11/23/2020 11/24/2020 11/27/2020 $ 0.09000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.09000
MTGP WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund 11/23/2020 11/24/2020 11/27/2020 $ 0.07500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.07500
SFHY WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 11/23/2020 11/24/2020 11/27/2020 $ 0.17500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.17500
SFIG WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund 11/23/2020 11/24/2020 11/27/2020 $ 0.06000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.06000
SHAG WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund 11/23/2020 11/24/2020 11/27/2020 $ 0.06000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.06000
USFR WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund 11/23/2020 11/24/2020 11/27/2020 $ 0.00100 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00100
WFHY WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 11/23/2020 11/24/2020 11/27/2020 $ 0.19750 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.19750
WFIG WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund 11/23/2020 11/24/2020 11/27/2020 $ 0.09500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.09500

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York.  WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies.  WisdomTree currently has approximately $63.9 billion in assets under management globally.  For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal.  Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty.  Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions.  Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance.  Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility.  Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments.  Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations.  Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions.  As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise.  In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline.  Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline.  Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager.  Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs.  Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

The tax consequences of Fund distributions vary by individual taxpayer. You should consult your tax professional or financial advisor for more information regarding your tax situation. To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of a Fund on the indicated record date(s). Distributions were paid to shareholders on the payment date(s). Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Transactions in shares of the Funds will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus.  Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing. 

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

WTPR- 20201117-0091 

Contact Information
Media Relations:
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com
wisdomtree@fullyvested.com


Wisdomtree Investments Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below: TickerFund NameEx-dateRecord DatePayable Date  Ordinary Income  …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Niu Technologies Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
WisdomTree Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results – Diluted Loss Per Share of ($0.01), or Earnings Per Share of $0.07, as adjusted
27.10.20
WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions