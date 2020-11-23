 

3M and Safran Announce Partnership to Design Cleaner Aircraft Interiors

3M and Safran Cabin are bringing together their strengths and technologies in a partnership announced today. The pandemic has had a large impact on global air travel and the industry seeks solutions to restore passenger confidence and promote a recovery.

Known for its multiplatform technologies and efforts to fight against COVID-19, 3M will leverage its deep roots in innovation by providing technologies to help design cleaner aircraft cabin interiors for ‘Travel Safe’ – a joint initiative of Safran Interior companies to verifiably elevate the hygiene of aircraft interiors.

“Today, passengers choose their airline - considering not only safety, interactivity and connectivity, but interior hygiene assurance,” said Stephen Shafer, vice president and general manager of 3M’s Automotive and Aerospace Solutions Division. “The most important factor is the protection of travelers and their families, and 3M continues to apply its technology to enable passenger safety in the skies. Safran is a leader in the industry and we have great synergy between the two companies.”

Safran will certify 3M technology that enhances cleaning and protection features of aircraft cabin equipment and provides the capability to mitigate or improve the removal of bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2. These solutions can be permanently embedded into aircraft interior surfaces during the manufacturing process, or they can be applied to upgrade existing interiors.

“Clean interiors are an industry imperative, and we have with 3M an innovative partner and expert in cleaning, disinfection and protection, who can blend the latest in clean technology with the specialized plastics, decors, and composites used in aircraft interiors,” said Norman Jordan, CEO of Safran Cabin.

The exclusive partnership will leverage the research capability of both companies to realize a shared vision for seamless, safe and stress-free travel. It’s expected that these new aerospace materials will be available in 2021.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About Safran

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 81,000 employees and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Cabin is a world leader in fully integrated Cabin Interiors, Catering Systems and Cargo Equipment.

For more information: www.safran-group.com / Follow @Safran and @safran_cabin on Twitter

https://www.safran-cabin.com/media/photos-0

