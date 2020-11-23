 

EPH European Property Holdings Limited (EPH) announces plans to issue and offer up to 4,500,000 new ordinary shares

23.11.2020, 19:00  |  39   |   |   

23 November 2020, Road Town, Tortola, BVI

EPH European Property Holdings Ltd (the "Company"), an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange which holds an extensive property portfolio with a total value of around USD 1.3 billion across Europe, announces its intention to issue and offer up to 4,500,000 new ordinary shares for a consideration equaling the last reported net asset value (as per 30 June 2020) in the amount of USD 38.82 per share (the "Offer Shares").

EPH will hold a virtual conference on Monday, 30 November 2020 at 3 pm CET to explain details of the capital increase and the company's strategy. You are welcome to register for this event. Please contact corporatefinance@valartis.ch to receive dial-in data.

The proceeds from the issue of the Offer Shares will be used for funding our future growth through, including, without limitation, the following:

  • acquisition of additional income generating or to be developed commercial properties and investments in our existing real estate portfolio, especially payment of the purchase price due at closing for the acquisition of QBC 1, 2 & 7 in Vienna;
  • development of our real estate projects, especially the refurbishment of the property LASS 1 in Vienna;
  • working capital or other general corporate purposes;
  • refinancing of existing debt and payment of interest on existing debt;

According to the Company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association, the Offer Shares shall be firstly offered to the existing shareholders pro-rata to their shareholdings as held on the register of members on 25th November 2020, 5:30pm (Zurich time). Simultaneously, Offer Shares not taken up by existing shareholders pursuant to the subscription rights will be available for allocation to eligible investors by the Company.

It is expected that the offer of the Offer Shares shall take place from 26th November until 10th December 2020.

Further information on the offer of the Offer Shares (offering circular and listing prospectus, subscription form etc.) may be received from Valartis Advisory Services SA, St. Annagasse 18, 8001 Zurich (Tel: +41 44 503 5400 / E-Mail: corporatefinance@valartis.ch).

The offer of Offer Shares is authorized pursuant to the resolution of the board of directors of EPH European Property Holdings Limited dated 23rd November 2020 and advised by Valartis Advisory Services SA.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The shares of the Company have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. No public offering will be made outside of Switzerland, including the United States.

EPH European Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Stock Exchange which holds an extensive property portfolio with a total value of around USD 1.3 billion. As part of its geographical diversification and strategic intentions to stabilise values and cash flows, the company currently invests exclusively in Western Europe. EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com.

Attachment


EPH European Property Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



