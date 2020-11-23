 

Points Completes Amendment to its Credit Facility

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Points International Ltd. (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) (“Points” or the “Company”), the global leader in powering loyalty commerce, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to amend its existing senior secured credit facility (the “Amendment”) to provide covenant relief through June 30, 2021.

“With our operations now stabilized, we took a timely and proactive step to adapt our credit facility to the current environment," said Rob MacLean, CEO of Points. "The amendment provides us with additional financial flexibility and ensures continued access to our facility during this unusual time, while strengthening an already solid balance sheet. I would like to thank our lending partners for their ongoing support and partnership."

As a precautionary measure, Points drew down $40.0 million on its credit facility during the first quarter of 2020 in response to the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that initial drawdown, Points elected to repay a total of $10.0 million over the course of the second and third quarter of 2020. At September 30, 2020, Points had over $64.0 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which included $30.0 million of borrowings on its facility. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Points and its lenders agreed to amend the credit facility to suspend the testing of its financial covenants for three quarters, beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2020 through to the end of Q2 2021. These tests were calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Under the terms of the amendment, the net senior leverage ratio, the interest coverage ratio, and the fixed charge coverage ratio, are replaced through to the end of Q2 2021 with a Minimum Adjusted EBITDA and a Minimum Liquidity test, with the company agreeing to extend the Minimum Adjusted EBITDA test two additional quarters. In addition, the Company agreed to reduce the facility size from $50.0 million to $40.0 million.

About Points International Ltd.

Points (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, using a unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow new ways for members to get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make the movement of loyalty currency simpler and more intelligent for nearly 60 reward programs around the world. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe.

