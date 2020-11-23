 

ABM Expands Contract with JFKIAT for Enhanced Cleaning in Terminal 4 Ahead of Holiday Travel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 22:15  |  34   |   |   

ABM’s EnhancedClean program to help fight the spread of COVID-19 and seasonal illnesses

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, today announced the expansion of their partnership with JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, to include ABM EnhancedClean. The new disinfectant program represents JFKIAT’s latest move to implement innovative measures to maintain the safety and security of passengers and employees within the largest air terminal at JFK International Airport.

ABM EnhancedClean is a certified disinfection process backed by infectious disease and industrial hygiene experts that goes beyond traditional cleaning to help combat the surface-based spread of COVID-19, as well as other seasonal viruses such as influenza, for longer term virus protection. EnhancedClean features consistent intervals of frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces such as door handles, railings and countertops, and broad disinfection measures with electrostatic sprayers — all delivered by certified disinfection specialists trained and equipped in these specialized methods. Additionally, ABM’s disinfection specialists wear a visible uniform, so they are easily spotted to provide peace of mind to travelers. ABM, which has provided janitorial services for T4 since 2010, will work with JFKIAT to integrate the program into the existing cleaning procedures that were put in place for T4 at the beginning of the pandemic.

Paul Shira, Regional Vice President of Operations, ABM Aviation, said: “Just like people walking into an airport expect to see security, now travelers expect to see cleaning in a way that they had never seen before. ABM is excited to expand our strategic partnership with JFKIAT to provide travelers a clean and healthy environment.”

“JFKIAT has always prioritized the safety, security and wellbeing of the passengers and airport employees passing through T4 each day,” said Roel Huinink, President & CEO of JFKIAT. “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have worked closely with ABM to institute additional cleaning measures throughout T4, which covers nearly two million square feet. We are confident in our continued partnership with ABM and believe their EnhancedClean program will bring an additional level of safety to the terminal and help restore passenger confidence for those traveling during the holiday season.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, JFKIAT has worked closely with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, its airline partners, the CDC, and other government agencies to ensure high levels of safety within T4. With the launch of its initiatives, JFKIAT has innovated beyond standard air terminal practices in order to look ahead to the future, seeking to address anxiety, ensure the highest level of safety practices, and leverage cutting edge technology to prepare T4 for the next normal of air travel. Customers can learn more about JFKIAT’s safety initiatives on the new T4 Safe Travel Resource Center, now live on T4’s website and through its social media channels.

ABM’s Aviation team offers end-to-end services and solutions to airports and airlines globally, including aircraft services, catering logistics, electrical & lighting, facilities maintenance, janitorial, parking & transportation, and passenger services. For more information, visit www.abm.com/aviation/.

CONNECT WITH ABM

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.5 billion and more than 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

CONTACT

Media:
Jennifer Miller
(678) 595-0524
jennifer.miller@abm.com

Investor Relations & Treasury:
Susie A. Kim
(212) 297-9721
susie.kim@abm.com

 


ABM Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ABM Expands Contract with JFKIAT for Enhanced Cleaning in Terminal 4 Ahead of Holiday Travel ABM’s EnhancedClean program to help fight the spread of COVID-19 and seasonal illnesses NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, today announced the expansion of their partnership with …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
ABM Projected to Save GSA Southeast Sunbelt Region 4 an Estimated $34.3 Million
03.11.20
ABM Promotes Rene Jacobsen to Chief Operating Officer
26.10.20
ABM Names Chief Financial Officer