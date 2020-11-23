 

IntelGenx Grants Stock Options

SAINT-LAURENT, Quebec, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. ("IntelGenx", or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) announced today that the Company’s board of directors granted stock options to acquire a total of 1,365,000 common shares under the 2016 Stock Option Plan.

Of the total stock options granted, 200,000 were granted to each of Horst G. Zerbe, Chief Executive Officer and Andre Godin, President and Chief Financial Officer. Furthermore, 100,000 stock options were granted to each of three officers of IntelGenx Corp., Nadine Paiement, Vice President Research and Development, Dana Matzen, Vice President Business and Corporate Development and Rodolphe Obeid, Vice President Operations. Also included in the total number of options granted are 665,000 granted to fourteen employees of IntelGenx Corp.

The options have an exercise price of US$0.27 (CAD$0.35), vest over a period of two years at the rate of 25% every six months and expire on November 22, 2030.

About IntelGenx:

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm and VetaFilm, as well as its transdermal development and manufacturing capabilities, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor the OTCQB accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:
IntelGenx Technologies Corp.
Ingrid Zerbe
Corporate Secretary
514-331-7440
ingrid@intelgenx.com


